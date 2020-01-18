Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 16

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, January 17, 2020

A bell tower about 50 feet high was planned for in front of the west end of St. Peter’s Anglican Church to receive the new bell, which was expected to reach town during the week from the factory of McNeely & Co. of New York, considered to be the best bell founders on the continent. The bell weighed 250 pounds.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, January 15, 1910

The new Molson’s Bank premises at the corner of Mackenzie Avenue and First Street was completed by contractors Byers and Abglin, and the staff was moving into their new quarters. The contractors claimed that the majority of the work was done by local labor. The banking rooms on the ground floor were artistically decorated in white and yellow, and were lofty and airy, well-lighted and ventilated.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 15, 1930

The annual bonspiel of the Okanagan and Interior British Columbia Curling Association is being held in Revelstoke next week. Eight sheets of ice were in preparation, with players from over 30 rinks expected from Vancouver, Kelowna, Penticton and Invermere.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 18, 1940

Crowds of skiers hit the ski trail around Vancouver and found conditions to their liking, expect for Nels Nelsen, former Revelstoke world ski jumper. Nels, according to reports in Vancouver newspapers, was rather disgusted with the lack of snow and said he was going back to Revelstoke to get some training.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 19, 1950

Despite the bitterly cold weather, the CPR platform was crowded with interested spectators awaiting the arrival of the first diesel over the Revelstoke division. Diesel engine 7001 brought No. 7 from Field at 8:00 pm on January 12. It was the first diesel to cross Canada over a transcontinental railway system. The engine was 154 feet long and weighed 718,000 pounds. It pulled a string of 14 cars on No. 7 westbound without the usual pusher assistance at Beavermouth, Revelstoke, and Tappen.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 14, 1960

Vi and George Laforme, who opened the Revelstoke Grill in the early 1950s, sold the business to Carl Peterson, who came to Revelstoke from Alberta. The Grill was located in the original Imperial Bank building at the corner of First Street and Campbell Avenue.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 15, 1970

Warden R.O. Wood of Glacier National Park returned from helping in the international search for five university students at Mount Cleveland, Alaska. American park authorities began the search when the young men failed to show up on time. Air and ground searches failed to locate them and Bob was called in to use the new equipment known as the magnetometer. It detected metal from far distances carried by persons buried in the snow. Although the young men weren’t found he was able to test the magnetometer for the first time.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 17, 1990

RSS volley ball teams visited and competed in Norway. The girls cleaned up in round robin matches and beat all the teams they were up against even winning the finals. The boys finished second to Askim of Oslo were considered the strongest boys volleyball team in the country. They got the chance to play in Holland, Sweden and Norway. They also enjoyed touring the countries and experiencing a new country.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 19, 2000

Representatives for the city and the indoor pool committee are trying to work an action plan for the proposed aquatic centre project. The biggest question brought up is what does it take for Revelstoke to have a full-fledged Aquatic centre? The plan would need to look at funding sources such as a mandatory public referendum.

