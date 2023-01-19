Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 19

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, January 21, 1893

Lots in the new townsite of Trout Lake City, in the heart of the Lardeau mining country, were expected to be put on the market within the month.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, January 22, 1903

The great Gavin Spence and Flora McDonald were in town to perform at the Opera House. It was their first visit to Revelstoke, and their amusing Scottish entertainment was well received by a large audience who demanded multiple encores.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, January 22, 1913

The Progress Club was holding what they were calling the most important meeting ever announced in Revelstoke. It would be a citizen’s meeting concerning the Big Bend Railway construction which had only thus far been proposed. The club urged citizens to attend, and considered the issue of the Big Bend Railway to be the most pressing matter in Revelstoke. This railway was never built.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 17, 1923

The local ice crop was said to be exceptionally fine, being over a foot in thickness, and quite clear. Horace Manning had cached away 100 tons, while the hospital and other local businesses also had a good supply. The ice was harvested from the Columbia River, which used to freeze over.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, January 20, 1933

Mayor Needham was re-elected. The race for mayor was close, and Needham only surpassed his opposition, A. Pradonlini by 54 votes. This was Mayor Needham’s fourth full term as Mayor, and fifth time occupying the mayor’s seat including when he was Acting Mayor after Mayor McKinnon’s passing.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, January 21, 1943

A fire did around $70 000 in damages to the stores of Revelstoke Hardware and Fred Young & Co. (215 and 217 Mackenzie). The fire began mid-afternoon and was not put out until the evening. Fire Brigade Chief, Sam Needham left bed rest and directed the crew despite being rather sick. The fire was one of the largest seen in Revelstoke’s history. The fire wall in the concrete building saved the adjacent stores.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 22, 1953

Revelstoke National Park made it into a Toronto publication written by the director of the Canadian Government Travel Bureau. The article featured a photo of Heather Lodge, and a stellar account of the ski jumping that Revelstoke had to offer.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 17 , 1963

CBC was planning to get some footage of the Revelstoke ski hill the following weekend. The Ski Club was urging all Revelstokians to head to the hill to show a big crowd for the cameras. A few local jumpers would be putting on a show for the cameras as well. The fresh snow on the hill would provide a great scene for CBC.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, January 18, 1973

The Revelstoke Secondary School received the status of a fully accredited school from 1972 to 1976, making it four years before the school would have to be reviewed again. This being the highest level of accreditation the school could receive, it meant the school was achieving the highest standard of both education and educational philosophy within the school.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 18, 1983

Victoria sent word that Selkirk Elementary School would not be reopening. The school had been closed due to structural issues, and it was made clear that the cost to keep the building stable exceeded budgets. The school required $10 000 a year to keep the roof from caving in, and thus was no longer a viable location for the elementary school.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, January 19, 1993

Sledders took to Boulder Mountain for the first Full Moon Ride of the New Year. Close to 50 people turned up for a fire, hotdogs, and the occasional moon bathing. The event was a success despite thin snow coverage on Boulder Mountain. The groomers still took to the hill to get the trails in shape for a fun night.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, January 22, 2003

Fourteen cars of one train jumped the track at the Townley Street Overpass. Several tanker cars were involved, but luckily there was no spillage. The heavy crane units from Golden were called in to put the cars back on track.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

