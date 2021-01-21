North-West Mounted Police barracks at the top of Douglas Street hill, 1885. The man seated at the front was (Colonel Sam Steele. Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 856)

North-West Mounted Police barracks at the top of Douglas Street hill, 1885. The man seated at the front was (Colonel Sam Steele. Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 856)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 21

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Jan. 24, 1891

An accident occurred at the mill on Wednesday morning (January 21st, 1891), with serious consequences to a young man named August Kaus. He and a companion were returning to the mill after unloading a car of lumber. They began racing, and Kaus in getting ahead jumped down a slipway and alighting between two planks, broke his leg above the ankle. Both bones were broken, that of the larger bone being a compound fracture. The young man was taken to the house nearby and Dr. Laurie set the broken limb, and last night had him sent to the hospital in Kamloops.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, Jan. 22, 1901

Lady hockey players intended to have a practice match, but they did not have enough players for both teams, so in order to learn the rules of the game they practiced with the men who were limited to using one hand.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Jan. 2, 1911

A popular C.P.R. engineer from Revelstoke named Frank Shipley, who was reported to have died in the United States a month ago, was found to be alive and well in Washington.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 20, 1921

During this week, Revelstoke ski jumpers and runners were competing at Calgary Carnival. Among the competitors were Nels Nelsen, Class A (Amateur), Ivind Nelsen, Class C (Exhibition Only), and Miss Nan Nelsen (Ladies’ Race).

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Jan. 23, 1931

A number of dogs died suddenly in Revelstoke. The cause of death was attributed to some sort of poisoning. Grand Forks, Rossland and Cranbrook have had similar deaths and investigation has disclosed the fact that the dogs have died as a result of eating decayed vegetable matter and refuse. .

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Jan. 23, 1941

The North Kootenay Pioneers’ Association brought up the idea of starting a museum in Revelstoke. The idea was to use the old Horne house, which had previously housed the North-West Mounted Police barracks of railway construction days, as well as school classes and church services. The building was located on Douglas Street. Potential objects for donation included Dutch ovens, a collection of pressed wildflowers from Mount Revelstoke’s summit, and a collection of early photographs shot by Roy Smythe.

70 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Jan. 18, 1951

Unable to come to an agreement on salary differences, the teachers of School District No. 19 made a request for a Board of Arbitration in hopes of receiving better pay.

60 years ago: The Revelstoke Reviews, Jan. 19, 1961

The Revelstoke High School Boys’ Ski Team captured the Princeton Inter-High School Ski Tournament last weekend with a lead of 27 points over second-place West Vancouver.

50 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Jan. 21, 1971

It was announced this week that one of the winners of the Canadian Cancer Society Poster Contest in the Okanagan-Kootenay Zone was a second prize to Marie Varalta, a 12-year old Grade Six student at Mount Begbie Elementary School. Marie received a $10 prize as well as a commemorative plaque.

40 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Jan. 21, 1981

Ken Taylor Motors donated a new Pontiac Acadian to the Revelstoke Rockets to be awarded as first prize in their mammoth bingo to be held in April.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Jan. 23, 1991

Revelstoke Secondary School senior band’s concert tour to California was canceled due to fears of aerial sabotage in response to Iraqi president Saddam Hussein’s call for jihad, holy war, against all Western countries involved in the Persian Gulf War.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Good Samaritan turns in cash-filled wallet to Vernon Mounties

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
MP Morrison calls Keystone XL permit cancellation ‘devastating news’

Kootenay-Columbia MP reacts to the Conservative Party’s removal of a controversial Ontario MP

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

North-West Mounted Police barracks at the top of Douglas Street hill, 1885. The man seated at the front was (Colonel Sam Steele. Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 856)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 21

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Jan. 24, 1891 An accident occurred at… Continue reading

Liam Harrap, reporter for the Revelstoke Review, gives a sneak peak on what’s making news in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
A sneak peak at the Jan. 21 news paper

Pick up your copy on news stands today

Voting is the number one, bare minimum way to have your voice heard by government. (File photo)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Want to make change? Here are some suggestions

As a citizen you have a voice, you just have to know who to talk to

Liam Harrap, reporter for the Revelstoke Review, gives a sneak peak on what’s making news in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
A sneak peak at the Jan. 21 news paper

Pick up your copy on news stands today

A Vancouver Island teacher has started a petition imploring B.C. Premier John Horgan to close provincial borders to non-essential travel and enforce stricter quarantine measures for travellers. (B.C. government)
Vancouver Island teacher’s petition implores B.C. Premier to close borders and impose stricter quarantines

Province says what works elsewhere may not work here as they look into legalities of such actions

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Disgraced Kelowna social worker faces another class-action lawsuit

Zackary Alphonse claims he was not informed of resources available to him upon leaving government care

A mother hold hands with her daughter while sharing about her struggles with addiction during Overdose Awareness Day. (Jesse Major/Black Press file)
Overdose and suicide support group starts in Penticton

Penticton was one of the province’s communities hardest hit by the overdose crisis in 2020

Jan. 21 marks the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century, according to some. (Black Press Media file photo)
The 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century is upon us

Milestone won’t be back for another 100 years

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The steel mills in the Hamilton waterfront harbour are shown in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dyer: Stay the course on Carbon pricing

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White cancels $7.3M in lift tickets, accommodations due to COVID-19 orders

Since November, the ski resort has been forced to make several changes

Hedley residents are advised to not drink the water until a pump in one of its wells is fixed. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Hedley residents under do-not-consume-water order due to arsenic levels

Residents in Hedley remain under a do-not-consume-water order, due to higher than… Continue reading

Most Read