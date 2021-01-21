Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 21

North-West Mounted Police barracks at the top of Douglas Street hill, 1885. The man seated at the front was (Colonel Sam Steele. Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 856)

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Jan. 24, 1891

An accident occurred at the mill on Wednesday morning (January 21st, 1891), with serious consequences to a young man named August Kaus. He and a companion were returning to the mill after unloading a car of lumber. They began racing, and Kaus in getting ahead jumped down a slipway and alighting between two planks, broke his leg above the ankle. Both bones were broken, that of the larger bone being a compound fracture. The young man was taken to the house nearby and Dr. Laurie set the broken limb, and last night had him sent to the hospital in Kamloops.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, Jan. 22, 1901

Lady hockey players intended to have a practice match, but they did not have enough players for both teams, so in order to learn the rules of the game they practiced with the men who were limited to using one hand.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Jan. 2, 1911

A popular C.P.R. engineer from Revelstoke named Frank Shipley, who was reported to have died in the United States a month ago, was found to be alive and well in Washington.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 20, 1921

During this week, Revelstoke ski jumpers and runners were competing at Calgary Carnival. Among the competitors were Nels Nelsen, Class A (Amateur), Ivind Nelsen, Class C (Exhibition Only), and Miss Nan Nelsen (Ladies’ Race).

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Jan. 23, 1931

A number of dogs died suddenly in Revelstoke. The cause of death was attributed to some sort of poisoning. Grand Forks, Rossland and Cranbrook have had similar deaths and investigation has disclosed the fact that the dogs have died as a result of eating decayed vegetable matter and refuse. .

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Jan. 23, 1941

The North Kootenay Pioneers’ Association brought up the idea of starting a museum in Revelstoke. The idea was to use the old Horne house, which had previously housed the North-West Mounted Police barracks of railway construction days, as well as school classes and church services. The building was located on Douglas Street. Potential objects for donation included Dutch ovens, a collection of pressed wildflowers from Mount Revelstoke’s summit, and a collection of early photographs shot by Roy Smythe.

70 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Jan. 18, 1951

Unable to come to an agreement on salary differences, the teachers of School District No. 19 made a request for a Board of Arbitration in hopes of receiving better pay.

60 years ago: The Revelstoke Reviews, Jan. 19, 1961

The Revelstoke High School Boys’ Ski Team captured the Princeton Inter-High School Ski Tournament last weekend with a lead of 27 points over second-place West Vancouver.

50 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Jan. 21, 1971

It was announced this week that one of the winners of the Canadian Cancer Society Poster Contest in the Okanagan-Kootenay Zone was a second prize to Marie Varalta, a 12-year old Grade Six student at Mount Begbie Elementary School. Marie received a $10 prize as well as a commemorative plaque.

40 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Jan. 21, 1981

Ken Taylor Motors donated a new Pontiac Acadian to the Revelstoke Rockets to be awarded as first prize in their mammoth bingo to be held in April.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Jan. 23, 1991

Revelstoke Secondary School senior band’s concert tour to California was canceled due to fears of aerial sabotage in response to Iraqi president Saddam Hussein’s call for jihad, holy war, against all Western countries involved in the Persian Gulf War.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History