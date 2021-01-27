Beard Growing Contests were popular in Revelstoke as far back as the first Golden Spike Days Celebration in July of 1944. In this staged publicity photo, local barber Clarence Sheedy is seen with contestants Toby Belinski, two unknown men, Elio Pradolini, possibly Nelson Huckle, and Al McAskill. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 348)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 28

A look at local history as recorded by the newspaper

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Jan. 29, 1901

Queen Victoria died on Jan. 22, 1891, after a reign of 63 years. A memorial service was held in the Opera House, with a parade of local dignitaries and members of local lodges. Businesses were closed on the day of the service as a sign of respect and mourning.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review Jan. 27, 1921

The lack of a curling rink in which to keep in practice didn’t seem to affect the Revelstoke curlers, who carried everything before them at Salmon Arm on Tuesday, and by scores that were by no means close. A wire from C.R. Macdonald on Wednesday morning states that Sturdy, Martin, Houlding and Ferguson won their first game 20 to 7, and that Foote, Hume, Field and Newsome won theirs 13 to 8.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review Jan. 30, 1931

The Salmon Arm Observer reported that a foreigner hailing from Revelstoke made himself rather obnoxious to several ladies on New Year’s eve and for being drunk and using filthy language he was fined $25 and $5.65 costs. This should serve as a lesson to those who cannot bridle their appetite and tongue. Chief Ackroyd prosecuted and gave warning so that others may note.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review Jan. 30, 1941

Souvenirs of the German blitzkrieg over the British Isles have reached Revelstoke and are being examined by interested residents in a spirit of appreciation of the courage which has enabled the people of the Old Country to withstand the destruction rained from the skies.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review Jan. 25, 1951

Something new for Revelstoke will be the tea and doll display to be held in the United Church on Saturday the 27th. Mrs Freda Bundy, of Pincher Creek, Alta., will be here with her collection of dolls from all over the world. The dolls are not only clothed in authentic national costume, but are fashioned in form and features with national characteristics. Many of the little costumes have been homespun by a mother in a far-distant land. There are 180 dolls in all, some of them being a boy and girl from the same country. Collecting these little people has been a lifetime hobby with Mrs. Bundy.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review Jan. 26, 1961

The Arrowhead School bus took all the pupils in Mr. Payer’s room to Revelstoke on Tuesday to see the puppet show being held in the High School auditorium.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review Jan. 28, 1971

Beard Growing Contest: January 30, 1971 – July 1, 1971

Grow your own thing! BEARD — MOUSTACHE! All contestants must check in at local barber shops for application forms and confirmation of facial baldness on January 30, 1971.

Entries for:

Biggest and Bushiest

Longest and Loveliest

Softest and Silkiest

Unusual and Unique

Most Magnificent Moustache

Entry Fee $1. Trophies Awarded.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review Jan. 28, 1981

The C.P. Rail dispute with at least two fired employees continues with two men claiming support from several sources including N.D.P. leader Dave Barrett. Barrett’s Victoria office however disagreed. The two Revelstoke men were fired in December 1980 for allegedly stopping their trains to take hot meals, Their grievances were denied by local superintendent Jack White. The two men insisted they were the victims of selective discipline and have said they have in their possession the records of everyone who stopped for meals from Sept. 8 to Oct. 31. How they obtained these records remain a mystery.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Stoke Review Jan. 30, 1991

According to its manager, Dawn Peebles-Adams the Chamber of Commerce will be looking into the high price of gas after receiving several calls from Revelstokians. “The people of Revelstoke are starting to get really upset about the price of gas here,” Peebles-Adams comments. She adds there is even “talk of demonstration” in protest of those high prices.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review Jan. 31, 2001

The fire hall responded to a chimney fire at a house on Townley Street. The owner phoned after seeing scorch marks appear on the wood paneling surrounding the chimney. Some of the older homes in Revelstoke had wood-burning stove heating set-ups when they were built. When the wood-burning stove was replaced with another kind of heating system the circular metal caps were often used to cover the hole in the chimney where the stove’s smoke pipe went in. Under the right conditions, when the chimney is still used as a part of a fireplace, the metal cap can become hot enough to ignite the wood paneling or other covering and cause a fire inside the wall.

 

