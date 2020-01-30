Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 30

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Jan. 31, 1900

The Union Hotel at the corner of Campbell Avenue and First Street (present Home Hardware location) was destroyed by fire. The fire started in the cellar, and burst through into the dining room. Both fire brigades responded to the call, but they were unable to save the hotel, which was owned by Hugh A. Brown. The pool table and slot machines were saved, as well as a piano and items of furniture. About $1,800 worth of wine and liquor was destroyed.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Jan. 29, 1910

Revelstoke School Board estimated costs for the year of running the elementary school and the high school at $20,290, including teachers’ salaries, maintenance and repairs, supplies, fuel, and other costs. The teachers’ salaries were each negotiated separately, and these were published in the paper. The salaries ran from $65 per month to $110 per month.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 29, 1920

The newly-elected City Council approved a grant of $250 to the Ski Club to enable them to advertise their upcoming tournament. They also approved a request from the Great War Veterans’ Association (forerunner to the Canadian Legion) to provide them with water and light at no charge.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 29, 1930

Much of the news revolved around winter sports. The annual Okanagan and Interior B.C. Curling Association bonspiel was held in Revelstoke, with rinks from Salmon Arm, Merritt, Kamloops, Golden, and Field taking part. The Nabob Cup for Grand Challenge Open went to the Sturdy rink of Revelstoke. It was also reported that local jumper Nip Stone won the contest for longest standing jump at Grouse Mountain recently, with a jump of 126 feet. The local Ski Club was preparing for their upcoming tournament on February 4th and 5th.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 1, 1940

A.E. Miller, retired school inspector, delivered an address on the life of Robbie Burns at the Burns Night event sponsored by the Revelstoke Caledonian Society on January 25. About 150 Scottish people and their friends attended the event, which marked the 181st anniversary of the birth of the famous Scottish poet, Robbie Burns. Local piper Ian Inkster piped in the haggis.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 2, 1950

Revelstoke Co-operative Store announced the opening of a men’s wear department in the basement of their store at the corner of First Street and Mackenzie Avenue (RBC location.) The Revelstoke Co-operative Society opened their first store in Revelstoke in 1921.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 28, 1960

The newspaper published a photograph of the youngest and oldest members of the Revelstoke Ski Club. Edmund Wood was age 77, and Henry Okumura was just 13 months old. Henry was the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Okumura, who were both active members of the Revelstoke Ski Club. The photo caption went on to say that they can be seen every afternoon practising on Hickory Run in Mount Revelstoke National Park.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 29, 1970

An editorial stated that although the Rogers Pass section of the Trans-Canada Highway opened in 1962, it couldn’t be considered fully completed until an eastern access road into Revelstoke was built.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan.31, 1990

Kendra Kobelka was the top Canadian and eighth in the world at the World Cup women’s downhill race in Santa Catarina, Italy. Kobelka, who started skiing on Mount Mackenzie, was a member of the Canadian National Ski Team.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Feb. 2, 2000

USA Today newspaper proclaimed Revelstoke as Canada’s top snowmobiling destination. After the publication of the article, Chamber of Commerce president Adelheid Bender said their website saw a 20 per cent increase in traffic. The reporters praised Revelstoke’s wonderful snow and the fact that it was less crowded than many U.S. snowmobiling areas.

