Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 5

130 years ago: The Kootenay Mail, January 7, 1893

Mr. Hume of C.B. Hume & Co. locked up his store to go to supper, but when he returned to the store later that same evening, the store had been broken into, and both the register and safe were emptied of their contents. It was not long before Officer Kirkup received a surprising confession from a rather well-liked young man. The young man returned the money, but fled on the next train as the consequence for his robbery was two years of hard labour.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, January 8, 1903

It was the first week of a new semester, with a new principal, in a brand new school building. January 5th was to be noted as a red letter day in Revelstoke’s history. The new school building was considered an asset to the city and represented all those involved in the construction of the building well.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, January 8, 1913

The city council of 1912 met for their last meeting before the 1913 elections would take place. The papers reported all speeches and budget discussions in detail to assist voters in understanding the progress made by the current council to aid in voters’ decisions for the upcoming election.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 4, 1923

The annual Library Association meeting was slated for January 8th in City Hall. All library members were asked to attend and take an invested interest in the library. The library was urging members to donate books at their soonest convenience or at a book shower they were holding at the end of that January.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, January 6, 1933

It was announced that a well-known figure in Revelstoke, Alderman A. Pradolini decided to challenge Mayor Needham for his role in the coming election. Needham had held the position since the previous mayor, Mayor McKinnon passed away.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, January 7, 1943

Mayor Hardman was calling for further financial support of the war effort, but this time it was being asked that folks donate what they could to the Russian resistance effort. Funds were needed for relief supplies for the thousands of refugees residing in Russian territory. Hardman announced that the month of January would be entirely dedicated to this cause.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 8, 1953

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church announced that it would be introducing English classes for those just moving to Revelstoke. The first meeting would be the following evening to assess how many folks are interested.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 3, 1963

An unprecedented snow of 100 inches in six days, followed by heavy rain, brought down snow slides, the severest at the Lanark snow shed. Four people passing through at the time took shelter in the snow shed and had to be dug out some hours later which shut down the highway. Those held up by the snow slide filled the Revelstoke streets and restaurants making it a busy day in town.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, January 4, 1973

Harry Sayers, principal of Selkirk and Farwell Elementary schools, had left for a new position as superintendent of schools in Cranbrook. His new role was announced months prior, but it was unsure exactly where he would be located. A photo in the paper featured students presenting him with a farewell gift after their Christmas concert.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 5, 1983

It was a strong week for sports in Revelstoke. The Revelstoke curling team came home from the North Okanagan Curling Champions over the holidays. It was stiff competition and games were close, but Revelstoke held their own. In addition, the Revelstoke Midgets brought home the Quesnel winning trophy as well as several awards.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, January 5, 1993

Revelstoke underwent a cold snap with temperatures as low as -37C with wind chill. High winds brought in an Arctic air mass which hovered over the city throughout the week. Combined with a heavy snow, avalanche control and highway teams were cautioning drivers to take care and travel with blankets and supplies in case of delays.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, January 8, 2003

Revelstoke was gearing up for the powder with Avalanche Awareness Days. The three day public safety event would take place over the weekend. The Canadian Avalanche Association, assisted by Parks Canada, the Ski Patrol Revelstoke, and others, organized a weekend of hands on education and entertainment programs geared to provide information on avalanche safety in a fun way.

