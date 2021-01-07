Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 7

J.Q. McKinnon outside of his men’s clothing store on First Street West, showing the record snowfall in the winter of 1931 to 1932. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 1474)

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Jan. 8, 1901

John Larson, an old time prospector in town recently sleepwalked out of the window of his room in the Oriental Hotel. He fell onto the roof below and rolled onto the side walk. He banged his head, but did not sustain any serious injury.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Jan. 7, 1911

The management of the skating rink made great improvements to the indoor rink, with new waiting and dressing rooms added.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 6, 1921

Mayor Walter Bews called a public meeting to discuss city finances. The city auditors had completed an audit of the city’s annual statement and remarked that considerable progress had been made in the past year. The city had paid up $7,000 of the previous year’s unpaid sinking fund debentures, and had overpaid it by $200. It was noted that work would be necessary at the power dam on the Illecillewaet River in the coming year.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 9, 1931

Two plate glass windows were broken about 10 a.m. on New Year’s morning when a horse belonging to a vegetable merchant crashed through the windows of the men’s clothing store owned by J.Q. McKinnon, at the corner of First Street West and Connaught Avenue. It was the first time in the history of the city that a clothing firm had a horse on display in its show windows. Other than a cut over one eye, the horse suffered no ill effects.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 9, 1941

Little Miss Muriel Parker, 11-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Parker of West Revelstoke, and winner of the highest honor at the Winter Seed Show at Vancouver last fall, was the guest of honor at a Rotary Club luncheon. Muriel had won for her entry of 12 seed potatoes, taking first place in a field of 56 contestants. Her father addressed the Rotary meeting and spoke of the importance of introducing children and teenagers to agricultural work.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 4, 1951

City Transfer, Davidson Transfer, and Rutherfords Transfer put a joint ad in the paper indicating that the price of coal was being increased from 25 cents per ton to 75 cents per ton. The price hike was due to an increase in wages granted to miners in recent wage negotiations.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 5, 1961

Hon. Ray Williston, Minister of Lands and Forests in Victoria met with a delegation of people opposed to the building of the High Arrow Dam at Castlegar. The delegation was headed by Donald Waterfield of Nakusp and included people from Nelson, Castlegar, Edgewood, New Denver, and Revelstoke. Chief spokesman for the group was F.J. Bartholomew, a consulting engineer who felt that the High Arrow Dam was a sell-out to the Americans. Williston claimed that all of Bartholomew’s information was inaccurate, and claimed that the proposed Columbia River Treaty was a good deal for Canada.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 7, 1971

On Dec. 20, 1970, Russ Hieb and Dave Williams chopped two holes in the ice of Three Valley Lake so Williams could dive to a lost truck fifty feet down. He removed the spare wheel and fancy hubcap to be returned to the owner. When Williams emerged after 30 minutes, he was instantly covered with ice as he left the water.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 7, 1981

Prospects for Revelstoke in 1981 looked bright. Construction on the Revelstoke Dam was to be in full swing, with up to 2,500 employees on the project by the summer. The Noranda Goldstream Mine 50 miles north of Revelstoke was expected to be in operation by the spring, with 210 men employed. The real estate market was tight and that was expected to continue, with an increase in overall market values of 10 to 20 percent. A new restaurant was opened in December of 1980 when Emo Joakimides opened Emo’s Restaurant on the old Tastee Freez site.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Jan. 9, 1991

Bethlehem Resources and Gold-Nev Resources, owners of the Goldstream copper mine north of Revelstoke, were hoping for a financial backing agreement that would see the mine reopening early in the year. The companies were negotiating with two Japanese firms for the needed operating capital. If successful, the companies hoped to provide between 100 and 120 jobs.

