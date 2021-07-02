Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 1

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, July 4, 1891

Dominion Day was celebrated in Revelstoke with a sports program including races, baseball throws, high jump, long jump, and other events. Horse and pony races were held on Front Street. In the evening, a social was held in the school house, with musical performances and a dance.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 3, 1901

Mrs. Gough was the first woman to attempt to climb Mount Sir Donald on June 22, 1901. She left Glacier House at 3 a.m. with three Swiss guides. By 10 a.m. a terrific snowstorm came up, and when the climbers were within a few feet of the summit the blizzard became so violent and the cold so intense that the guides refused to go further. The return was dangerous and there was a great difficulty in making hand and foot holds, and they were encountering constant avalanches.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, June 28, 1911

The new elementary school on Sixth Street was renamed Selkirk School instead of Strathcona School. The name was chosen as the result of a contest, with student Lily Daniels submitting the name Strathcona. The Minister of Education asked that the board change the name as there was already a school with that name in the province. After some reluctance, the board agreed and chose Selkirk, which was the second choice from the names submitted.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 30, 1921

The members of the women’s auxiliary of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers hosted the annual picnic for their families at Williamson’s Lake on June 27, with cars taking people out between 10 am and 12 pm. Both lunch and supper was served at the lake. The day was spent in playing baseball and other games, and in swimming. After supper, dancing was indulged in, with violins and mandolins furnishing the music. The children were treated to oranges and strawberries.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 3, 1931

Thieves smashed a window in Bews’ Jewelry Store and made out with about two dollars in cash. Jewelry and other valuables were left untouched. The intruders also tried to gain entrance to Sturdy Hardware. Police suspected that juveniles were responsible, due to the small size of the hole through which they entered.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 3, 1941

Rt. Hon. W.L. Mackenzie King, Prime Minister of Canada, was a passenger on train No. 1 on June 30 en route from Calgary to Harrison Hot Springs. The Prime Minister strolled on the platform during the time the train remained in Revelstoke and chatted with Mrs. T. W. Sutherland, who was a personal friend of her and her husband. Mayor Walter Hardman had met with the Prime Minister to discuss the locating of war industries in Revelstoke.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 28, 1951

City Council was in touch with the Central Housing and Mortgage Corporation to investigate the possibility of having rental houses built to help relieve the serious housing shortage in the city. They were hoping that the homes would be built within two years, and would be available for $50 to $60 per month.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 29, 1961

The city was fighting the worst scourge of mosquitoes in years, partly due to the high fluctuations of the Columbia and smaller streams. All pools and swamps had been treated with skeeter bombs, and a spraying machine was being used.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 30, 1971

A 70-year-old house on the corner of Second Street and Connaught Avenue was being moved to a new location on Front Street to make way for the construction of the new Revelstoke Credit Union building.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 2, 1981

A $500 million CP Rail, Revelstoke Division project was in the planning stages, with construction to begin the following year. The project would see the construction of two new tunnels in Rogers Pass and was expected to take four years to complete and employ close to 900 people.

