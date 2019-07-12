Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 10

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 12, 1899

One end of the Illecillewaet bridge was carried away by high water, and the corduroy road approaching it was swept out. The settlers on the other side of the bridge were cut off from town except by boat.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, July 10, 1909

Engineer Alexander Dewar, and J. Beattie, fireman were killed in a wreck near Griffiths siding, east of Rogers Pass. The train was running through the pass at about 35 miles an hour when the engine left the track and rolled down the incline carrying nine of the twelve cars with it. It was believed that the accident may have been the result of a bent rail. The train consisted of twelve empty cars which were being hauled east. Noone was on the train except for the crew and six porters. All others escaped without serious injury.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 10, 1919

The population of the city was increasing. All the real estate dealers were making sales, one firm turning over six properties in the past two months. There were some complaints of a lack of available homes to rent, and that some rental properties were in poor condition and not habitable.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 10, 1929

J. H. Walter has acquired the Bourne Block on First Street West. Mr. Walter at present occupies one store in the building as his grocery store. Other tenants in the building are Boyle’s Electric Bakery and George Knight, tailor. The building currently houses Style Trend Clothiers.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 14, 1939

A surface sample of rock taken from the new mineral location about five miles south of town, near the Camozzi farm, has been assayed with a gold value of $42.35 per ton, with 30 cents in silver. Exploratory work in the way of open cuts and drifts in now being carried out by the locators.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 14, 1949

Golfers and swimmers will be well looked after this summer due to Rutherford’s receiving approval to operate daily bus services to Williamson’s Lake and the golf course. Rutherford’s also runs a bus service from Revelstoke to Arrowhead.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 9, 1959

Revelstoke was preparing to welcome Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on July 10, as one of the stops on their Canadian tour. The Rocky Mountain Rangers band was preparing to leave the parade. The itinerary included an inspection of the cadets, scouts, cubs, guides, and brownies, a drive down Mackenzie Avenue and First to the cenotaph, then up Mount Revelstoke as far as the first lookout. A special shelter was built at the lookout for the occasion.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 10, 1967

School District No. 19 (Revelstoke) wanted the City of Revelstoke to include Revelstoke Secondary School on 10th Street, and Mount Begbie School on Downie Street within city limits. The city agreed to include these properties within city limits, as well as Centennial Park. At that time, Downie Street was the dividing line between the city and the district.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 11, 1979

A former Revelstoke woman was named a member of the Order of Canada. Clara Yee Lim was born in Revelstoke to Wong and Yee Von Kwong. She earned her nursing degree and rose to become the director of administrative nursing support at the Centennial Pavilion, Vancouver General Hospital.

