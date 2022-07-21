Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 21

Compiled by Isobel Bray & Lauren Masson

Revelstoke Museum and Archives Assistants

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, July 23, 1892

A large number of Chinese men were gathering and selling raspberries and blueberries. The crop was enormous, and the men were reaping a fine harvest. A large pailful, about 12 quarts, was selling for $1.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, July 24, 1902

On Sunday, July 20, 1902, Revelstoke was visited by a banana vendor. After making a few sales, he was given an ultimatum: purchase a trader’s license or leave. He chose to leave.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, July 24, 1912

The Province was set to assist in the building of a 14 ½ mile road. The road would go from the Maley nursery on the Big Bend Road up to the highest summit on Mount Revelstoke.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review July 19, 1922

G. Venuti’s premises were raided by the police for the second time. He was found in violation of the BC Liquor Act and fined $200. Four charges were also filed against the local brewery for illegally selling alcohol and failing to label goods.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, July 22, 1932

Two cyclists T.E.L Taylor (former local postmaster) and son Christy made a trip from Vancouver to Revelstoke on bicycles. They made their journey from the coast in nine days, arriving in Revelstoke on Monday.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, July 23, 1942

The Bridge and Building Department crew of the Canadian Pacific Railway began improvements on 18 pits at the big roundhouse. Concrete was used to re-inforce the pits and fill space between each.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 24, 1952

Mr. Sinfield delivered an address to the Rotary Club about the importance of civil defence in Canada. During the cold war, civil defence schools were organized so that if a surprise attack should come, everything on the civilian level would be ready to fight it. Mr. Sinfield asked Revelstoke citizens to spend four nights a week for three weeks on civil-defence training.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 19, 1962

The Rogers Pass section of the Trans-Canada Highway was set to open on July 30, 1962. A ceremony was set to take place with lunch provided by the province, with guests including Hon. P.A. Gagiardi, the minister of highways and the man who decided to include B.C. in the highway. The wives were not allowed at the ceremony, instead being brought to the King Edward Hotel. Buses were intended to drive through and show civilians the ceremony. Later, they were to be dropped off at a barbeque at Mountain View Park.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 20, 1972

An explosion at the Alpine Motel blew out the front window of the unit and damaged two cars, and four rooms at the hotel. Peter Johnstone of Nassau, Bahamas was treated at Queen Victoria Hospital and later released with second degree burns. His wife and son escaped without injury. The incident was caused when a pressurized fuel can, stored next to the stove, blew up causing the stove the propane gas stove to explode.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 21, 1982

The local team (The Regent Inn Cardinals) won a $600 first place prize in the Merritt Fastball Tournament over the weekend. The team won all four games that they played on Sunday.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, July 21, 1992

City council voted to pass a motion that would call on CP rail to stop train warning whistles from sounding at the railway crossings along Victoria Avenue. If the inspections were approved by the CPR the city had to sign a cost-share agreement with the CPR for the insurance costs.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, July 24, 2002

The Greely Bridge collapsed the previous week, leaving about six families stranded. CP Rail was providing rail shuttle service to Revelstoke for the stranded residents.

The collapse occurred when a truck designed to travel on railway tracks was heading to town. The boom on the truck hit a bridge portal brace, resulting into the collapse of the 43 year old bridge. The rail vehicle ended up in the water, but the driver was unharmed. Repairs to the bridge were underway.

Isobel Bray and Lauren Masson are museum assistants for the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

