Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 14

Isobel Bray and Lauren Masson

Revelstoke Museum and Archives Assistants

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, July 16, 1892

Small pox vaccination requirements were issued. Those who received the vaccine more than seven years prior were advised to obtain a second dose. Infants (3 months or older) were required. As well, anyone with an illness was ordered to report their symptoms to the government so they could receive isolation requirements. At the time, there was an epidemic in Victoria; however, it was determined to not have reached closer than Vancouver in the west or Calgary in the east.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, July 17, 1902

The Revelstoke Lacrosse Club beat the Vernon team 1-0 at a home game. Due to issues with locating a referee, the visiting team brought in Mr. Nelson. However, some arguing occurred amongst teams due to Mr. Nelson’s affiliations with the Kamloops team, who was recently beat by Revelstoke. Vernon argued that they should get to choose referee as they traveled the farthest while Revelstoke thought the referee should be indifferent to the two teams. The issue was settled with a name draw and Mr. Willing was chosen.

110 years ago: The Mail Herald, July 13, 1912

There was notice given that the Municipal Council intended to undergo construction of concrete sidewalks in Revelstoke. The estimated cost of the work was around $11, 500 (about $300,000 today) and the city was to take full responsibility for it.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 12, 1922

After a raid on two houses on Fourth Street, over 200 bottles of beer were taken into police custody. One house had 110 quarts and 3 pints while the second had 57 quarts and 35 pints. The owners were both charged with unlawful purchase and unlawful selling. Prohibition was no longer in effect in British Columbia at this time.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, July 15, 1932

Similar to other parts of the province, Revelstoke experienced a rise in gas prices. Sold at 40 cents a gallon (11 cents a litre), it was more expensive than gas sold in Vancouver at 32 cents a gallon (7 cents a litre). The price rise was attributed to a decrease in quantity and boycott talks were prominent amongst citizens.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, July 16, 1942

The House of Commons released a response to the public concerns over the supplies given to those living in Japanese internment camps. Many falsely believed that too much money was being spent on feeding the Japanese, despite only $0.25 (roughly $4.50 today) being allocated to each meal. The Minister of Labour stated that all restrictions were carefully followed, emphasizing those on tea and sugar. As well, it was announced that fresh vegetables had not been available to those in the camps until recently, and all fruit was canned or in jam form.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 17, 1952

Mr. and Mrs. Shaffer, of Baytown, Texas, found Mt. Revelstoke to be the most beautiful sight seen on their vacation to British Columbia and Alberta. Despite having also visited Banff National Park, Lake Louise, and Glacier National Park, the couple reported that the views of Revelstoke exceeded all others. They planned to return the following year out of a desire to see the flowers in full bloom.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 12, 1962

Bews Jewellery Store was broken into on a Tuesday night and $4,000 worth of watches, jewellery, and other items were stolen. The thieves forced the heavy double doors open, and Mr. English, owner, thought the job was not rushed, as they took the watches but left the boxes behind. At the time the article was published the police had a few leads and were working the case.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 12, 1972

Sergei Kourdakov, a Soviet navy escapee, was to speak in Revelstoke on Saturday, July 15, 1972. Born in Siberia, he was raised in an orphanage and taught communist ideals. Kourdakov led a group of what he described as, “young hooligans”, who persecuted Russian Christians. However, after meeting a young Christian girl, he became determined to learn more about the faith and later converted to Christianity himself. He planned to speak on his experiences and adoption of Christianity. Despite his claims, many journalists and reporters now believe his story to be untrue.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 14, 1982

Over a year prior, the Revelstoke City Council was advised that a natural gas system would arrive soon. However, it was revealed on Monday, July 12, 1982 that residents could be waiting up to 10 years. Council intended to write to Inland Natural Gas Company Ltd. to inquire about different possibilities to reduce the time.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, July 14, 1992

The KOA campground was vandalized by a group of five men in a van. As they attempted to steal various items from campers, the campground owner Hartmut Schulze approached their vehicle. Their escape involved ramming an Ontario family’s RV and smashing through four picnic tables.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, July 17, 2002

Revelstoke swimmer, Blair Muldoon, 17, set a new meet record in the men’s 100m backstroke. As well, he set a new club record in the men’s individual medley. Muldoon’s goals included reaching top 3 at the next provincial championships and becoming an Olympian. Revelstoke Aquaducks finished 2nd out of the eight teams that competed.

