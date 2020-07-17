Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 16

By Jack Snoddy, Archives Assistant

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, July 19, 1890

In the past week, the SS Lytton made three trips and the SS Kootenai made two trips. Between them, they carried 481 tons of steel rails, besides considerable freight and passengers.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 13, 1900

Owners of the placer mines at Smith Creek in the Big Bend were reporting the richest strike seen in the B.C. since the Lightning Creek strike in the Cariboo in 1872. F. McCarty returned after a three-week trip to visit his holdings on Smith Creek. Fifteen men were there at work and had managed to dig down 115 feet utilizing new machinery installed during the summer.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, July 13, 1910

A significant dust problem became apparent in the downtown area caused by the recent excavation for sewers, which left the surface of the roads soft and loose. A water cart was sent out daily to deposit water on the streets and stop the dust to no avail. Other solutions were brought forward such as using crude oil sprayed on the streets.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 15, 1920

A burglar entered the Review offices during the night. The culprit gained access to the safe within the building using tools found in the offices only to find it filled with books and records instead of money. Chief of police Spratt arrived on the scene the next morning and was of the opinion that it was the work of amateurs, most likely local boys as there had been other small break-ins of other businesses in town.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 18, 1940

Mary Campbell, a nurse serving overseas and a formal Revelstoke resident was a part of the withdrawal of French and British soldiers at Dunkirk. She was one of fifty nurses evacuated in the first boatload. She had to run for more than 20 miles to the coast and had to wait overnight in a trench under heavy bombardment from advancing German soldiers.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 13, 1950

It was proving to be a bad year for mosquitoes. Some of the local sloughs had been oiled earlier in the season, but according to an editorial, it was done too late, and suffered from lack of knowledge and co-ordinated effort. They were calling for the city to form a mosquito control committee and to work with the local Farmer’s Institute to create an effective program.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 14, 1960

Ken Sato and Eddie Sakamoto opened the A-1 Auto Body Shop in the Big Eddy. They came here from the Okanagan, where they both had years of experience in body shop work.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 16, 1970

Many fires began recently in the Revelstoke District during a particularly bad year for fires in the province. The “Sullivan Fire” East of Mica Creek and the “Duke Blaze” 50 miles north of Revelstoke were causing serious problems in the Big Bend area and continued to spread.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 18, 1990

Ed Street, a street performer dressed as a robot did one of his “Space Walks” down grizzly plaza. This gained the attention of many onlookers and a large following of children as he paraded down Mackenzie Ave., some of whom were tricked into thinking he was an actual robot. Ed Street began his street preforming career while traveling through America; he has worked in Gas town Wax Museum as well as performing for artists like James Brown and April Wine.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 19, 2000

People were lining up at the city water works to try the new clean and safe water from Greeley Creek’s new filtration plant. Mayor Gail Bernacki said “five years of lobbying and public discussion have paid off.” The new plant utilizes a membrane filtration system which reduces the need for chlorine, meaning the town’s water was now not only cleaner but better tasting and safer.

