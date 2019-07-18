Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 17

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 Years Ago: July 15, 1899

Orangemen’s Day was celebrated in Revelstoke on July 12 with about close to 200 visitors present, including lodge members from Salmon Arm. The Loyal Orange Lodge 1058 of Revelstoke coordinated the events which included a parade, sports competitions, and a banquet.

110 Years Ago: July 17, 1909

The first large party to ascend Mount Revelstoke season went up on Thursday last under the guidance of the Rev. J.R. Robertson, who had previously been up. The party comprised three gentlemen and twelve ladies, travelling by foot. They left town at 6 a.m. and arrived at the summit by noon. There they found a few banks of snow and many flowers coming into bloom.

100 Years Ago: July 17, 1919

Park Warden Chas. M. Field has received information from Capt. E. N. Russell, Superintendent of Yoho Park, to the effect that a new warden’s cabin will be built on the summit of Mt. Revelstoke this summer. The cabin will be thoroughly equipped, including a first-class cook stove.

90 Years Ago: July 17, 1929

The 24th annual camp of the Alpine Club of Canada was taking place in Roger’s Pass. The camp was pitched directly above Connaught Tunnel and the club members were planning to take in many of the well-known peaks in the vicinity of Rogers Pass. Climbing in the pass had once been very popular, with climbing operations based out of Glacier House, but once the Connaught Tunnel bypassed the summit of the pass, travel had fallen off considerably. The Alpine Club of Canada had not held their annual camp in Rogers Pass since 1898.

80 Years Ago: July 21, 1939

Motorists wishing to travel between Revelstoke and Golden had to have their autos transported by train on the CPR’s auto ferry service. Roads existed west of Revelstoke and east of Golden, but the Big Bend Highway linking Revelstoke to Golden did not open until 1940. In the previous week, 76 autos had been transported on the auto ferry service, bringing the yearly total up to 253.

70 Years Ago: July 21, 1949

Free swimming classes for children were being offered at Williamson’s Lake, under the auspices of the Red Cross Society. Qualified instructors were available. Advanced swimming and life-saving courses were also available.

60 Years Ago: July 16, 1959

The Department of Recreation and Conservation was building a new campsite at Yard Creek, 35 miles west of Revelstoke. The new site was expected to be completed for full use next summer. A few tables had already been set up in the new camp area.

50 Years Ago: July 17, 1969

The Mulvehill Creek Bridge on the new Revelstoke to Shelter Bay Highway was scheduled to open on July 18. Motorists were warned that there were rough sections of the highway between Mulvehill Creek and the penstock crossing at Cranberry Lake. This was expected to be improved shortly.

30 Years Ago: July 19, 1989

The future of the former Selkirk School land was on hold as School District 19 was asking for public input. The land is now the site of Selkirk Gardens condominiums.

20 Years Ago: July 21, 1999

Heavy rain and summer snowmelt were blamed for the collapse of a section of Highway 23 North, about 37 kilometres north of Revelstoke. The repair bill was expected to be in the $2 million range. Downie Timber put a ferry barge in place to allow for traffic to bypass the area.

