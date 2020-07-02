Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 2

Official opening of the Big Bend Highway at Boat Encampment on July 29, 1940. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2754)

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, July 5, 1890

The Columbia and Kootenay Steam Navigation Co.’s new steamer Lytton began its first trip. Loaded with 65 tons of rails it continued its trip to Sproat (near present-day Castlegar). It was decided the first trip should be made for C.P.R. officials and distinguished friends.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, July 2 1910

A party of sixteen locating engineers arrived in Revelstoke from the east to locate a new rail line connecting the Big Bend and Tete Jaune Cache by rail. This would provide a permanent way north meeting at the junction of Columbia River and Canoe River. This project never happened.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 30, 1920

Four young people lost their lives when their boat overturned in the Columbia River at the rock wing dam out from Front Street. Walter Nelson, age 21, Bella Laughton, age 20, Muriel Armstrong, age 18 and Marjorie Cleland, age 14 were all well-known Revelstoke residents. The body of Muriel Armstrong was recovered a month later, but the other three were never found.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 3, 1930

With about 200 men at work the Big Bend road was continuing with a passable road almost 60 miles north of Revelstoke expected to be finished by the end of the summer. There were ten work and survey camps along the planned road.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 29, 1940

“Today, for the people of Revelstoke and Golden, and indeed for every resident of British Colombia’s vast Interior, a new and thrilling chapter of adventure is being unfolded. For, with this afternoon’s official opening of the Big Bend Highway at historic Boat Encampment, is completed the last link west of the Great Lakes in the Trans-Canada Highway system.” – A.W. Lundell

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 29, 1950

A flood threat subsided quickly from Revelstoke after reaching a peak of 21.9 covering the highway and lands in west Revelstoke briefly. The water began to lower quickly and had gone down to 17.69 within a couple of days.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 30, 1960

An aircraft flying from Edmonton to Creston became lost 100 miles north of Revelstoke and landed in the bush adjacent to the Big Bend Highway. The pilot, C.G. Hoult was flying with his wife and three children none of whom were injured.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 2, 1970

The Shop-Easy grocery store (current Red Apple location) had a grand opening after being closed for two weeks for a major renovation and expansion.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 2, 1980

The School Board was adamant in its decision to close Selkirk School despite strong opposition by parents and other residents. A celebration of Selkirk School was held for former and current students and teachers, including Dan Crawford, a student at Selkirk when the school opened in 1911. Helen Hammond, a teacher at Selkirk since 1951, was presented with a gift of appreciation.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, July 5, 1990

Consultant Bob Inwood presented council with design concepts for proposed washrooms for Grizzly Plaza. The plan included accessible men’s and women’s washrooms as well as storage space for chairs and supplies for plaza events.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, July 5, 2000

The Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary celebrated the grand opening of their new Thrift Store at the corner of Second Street West and Boyle Avenue. The society had already raised more than $50,000 toward the $250,000 cost for the building.

