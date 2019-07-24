Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 24

Players in the 1909 Lower town versus Upper town Lacrosse game. The game was played on the YMCA field, near where First Impressions Hair Salon is now located. Note all of the spectators on the CPR freight sheds. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo, 1809)

120 Years Ago: July 22, 1899

A bush fire that started on the smelter flat (near the site of the community centre) had spread over the bench between Robinson’s mill and Mackenzie Avenue and was threatening the mill itself. The mill workers and the local fire brigade were working to keep the fire under control.

110 Years Ago: July 24, 1909

A lacrosse match was held between residents of upper and lower town on the YMCA grounds, with the proceeds going to the Hospital society. Local merchants, lawyers, doctors, and railway men were among the players. The lower town team won. “In the second quarter Dr. Sutherland distinguished himself by a magnificent run in which half a dozen men went down like nine-pins before him.”

100 Years Ago: July 24, 1919

One of the worst windstorms seen here in years took place on Monday evening, which resulted disastrously for the Chautauqua people, the tent being blown down and considerably damaged. Willing hands soon conveyed the chairs to the Tapping Opera House, where after about an hour’s delay, the program was resumed with the Merrilees Entertainers and Dr. Rader’s lecture, The Making of a Man. Chautauqua was a travelling educational and entertainment movement which started in New York state.

90 Years Ago: July 24, 1929

Mountain View Park (now Queen Elizabeth Park) was deeded to the city from the Department of Lands at Victoria. The park was created in 1926. The Parks Board was also moving forward with the construction of a wading pool in the park on Second Street (later Moberly Park.)

80 Years Ago: July 28, 1939

The Rod and Gun Club had lobbied for the stocking of a number of small lakes in the Arrow Lakes district, and D. Dedosenco and James McKay recently completed the planting of more than 30,000 eggs of Kamloops trout.

70 Years Ago: July 28, 1949

The well-known English artist, Sophie Atkinson, is again in Revelstoke as the guest of Mrs. James Quinlan. Since her visit last summer, she has seen much of Western Canada. She has brought back paintings of scenery, as well as some paintings inspired by her recent visit to the Calgary Stampede. It is hoped that she will be persuaded to exhibit her paintings in Revelstoke.

60 Years Ago: July 23, 1959

The local militia company of the Rocky Mountain Rangers captured the battalion efficiency award and the McGowan trophy for the best attendance at a five-day training session at the Vernon Military Training Camp. The RMR also recently took part in a parade led by the Regiment Band from the drill hall to the CPR station for the arrival of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness, Prince Philip. The Queen reviewed the militia and spoke with Lt. G.W. Mulholland about the regiment.

50 Years Ago: July 24, 1969

Elton A. Anderson, an officer of the Federation of B.C. Naturalists and a well-known conservationist, claimed that the Mica Dam reservoir would be a “hideous mess.” He claimed that the extensive clearing done in the Arrow Lakes reservoir was not being planned for Mica, and that snags and timber would be left behind.

40 Years Ago: July 25, 1979

A request from BC Hydro to truck water to Big Eddy to augment its diminishing water supply was denied by City Council. The Council regretted the effect of the decision on the people of Big Eddy but claimed that BC Hydro had not been acting in good faith, and had failed to sign previous agreements for the Big Eddy water supply. The Big Eddy was outside of the City limits at that time.

