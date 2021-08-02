Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 29

Enterprise Brewery, at the corner of Third Street and Charles, circa 1950s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1633)

Cathy English

Curator, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, August 1, 1891

Professor McBlain, a practitioner of phrenology was in town and examined the heads of several ladies and gentlemen. The paper reported that his happy style of reading the characters of his subjects was highly amusing. Phrenology was a pseudoscience which involved the measurement of bumps on the skull to predict mental traits.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 27, 1901

J. Hamilton, who was in the provincial jail on a charge of conspiracy to rob C.B. Hume’s store, left for parts unknown. He was chopping wood, and left to go into the kitchen to peel potatoes, and it appeared that walked through the building and out the front door.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, July 29, 1911

Several cases of wanton destruction of shade trees on the streets by children came to the notice of city council. The council approved a motion making parents responsible for any damage done to the trees by their children.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 28, 1921

The Revelstoke Publicity Association was organized to keep in touch with tourists coming to Revelstoke by train and to provide information on tourist attractions in Revelstoke.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 31, 1931

Fire destroyed the home of Frank Turnross on Garden Avenue, across the railway tracks. Mrs. Turnross was a patient in the hospital at the time, and the rest of the family was staying with her parents in Big Eddy. Among the items destroyed were trophies belonging to well-known ski jumper Ivind Nilsen, a brother of Mrs. Turnross.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 31, 1941

The public works department of the province was planning to install signs on the highway between Sicamous and Golden to mark important and interesting locations along the route. This included Kay Falls, the Last Spike Cairn at Craigellachie, Silver Tip Falls, Carnes Creek, and other sites, as well as a sign at Boat Encampment.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 26, 1951

Enterprise Brewery won the Cross of Honor for its English Dark Beer and Lager Beer at the Luxembourg Beer Competition sponsored by the Institut International d’Alimentation of Brussels.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 27, 1961

The 19th Annual National Immunization Week in Canada was planned for the week of September 24th, 1961. The week was designed to call public attention to the fact that immunization could protect people from diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, poliomyelitis, and smallpox.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 29, 1971

There were 136 new wildfire outbreaks in the past week, but not were considered serious. Fifty-nine of them were in the Kamloops Fire District, but quick response from air tankers and ground crews prevented them from becoming serious.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 29, 1981

VIA passenger train service announced major curtailments to their service commencing in November, with only one main line over CP Rail lines. The CN line connecting Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg was to be discontinued. The money saved was to be used for new equipment, much of which had been in service since 1955.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Time, July 31, 1991

Rural residents expressed their concerns about water quality in the regional district south of Revelstoke, and felt that their concerns were not being taking seriously. Many residents were doing their own water sampling and were having to drill up to 90 feet or more before finding a well water source.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, August 1, 2001

The coordinator of the provincial Bear Awareness Program visited Revelstoke and acknowledged that Revelstoke had inspired the provincial program which began in 1999. They hoped to increase the number of community programs to 15 by the end of 2001.

