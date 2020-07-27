Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 30

By Jack Snoddy, Archives Assistant

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, August 2, 1890

Two members of the Alpine Club of Switzerland, Messrs. Huber and Sulzer, ascended Mount Sir Donald the previous week. They reported that the mountain is higher than had been estimated, and that the climb is more difficult than any in Switzerland, except for the Jungfrau.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 31, 1900

The Governor-General Lord Minto and Lady Minto came in a special train at 8p.m. on Sunday. Their train consisted of a colonist car, sleeper and the Governor General’s car. It stayed until the arrival of the No. 1 which took it west. Lord Minto got off the train and after noticing a lack of reception returned to his car until it departed.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, July 30, 1910

A general meeting in connection with the Fall Fair was held on Thursday night. $1200 was subscribed by the city, the city council promised $250 dollars and the government offered double that. Advertising for the fair was in full swing and the committee had a bright outlook on its success.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 25, 1920

Following the break in to the Revelstoke Review offices last week, someone broke into the Mail Herald building this week. The building had been abandoned for nearly 3 years and nothing was in there except for old machinery. Both break-ins were done in a similar fashion and it was suspected to be the work of mischievous boys or someone with a vendetta against local newspapers.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 30, 1930

Over 800 people attended the annual Revelstoke Swimming Meet at Williamsons Lake. Eight records were broken in various swimming and diving events. Free ice-cream was served and people lined the banks enjoying the nice weather.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 1, 1940

Hon C.S. Leary, Minister of Public Works completed an inspection of the Big Bend highway and recommended surface grading to commence immediately along the highway to reduce complaints from the touring public. He commented on the Golden-Leanchoil stretch in particular, stating many tourists would continue to go south once they reached Golden if it was not brought up to standard.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 31, 1950

An Arrow Lakes transportation conference was held in Nakusp on the issue of lack of services provided for communities along the Columbia. It was decided that building roads in the area such as a Nakusp-Galena Bay road would be necessary for the development of the district. In the mean time it was proposed that the Ferry service should increase its service days to make up for the increasing population and business ventures in the area.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 28, 1960

Gordon Bell, a prominent Regina contractor who grew up in Revelstoke made a big addition to his museum and hotel at Three Valley. He brought a 1910 Case threshing machine and separator from Briar Crest, Saskatchewan and ran it for the interested spectators. Among the spectators were CBC reporters nearing the end of their trip of the Trans-Canada Highway, who featured him on their broadcast.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 30, 1970

Many readers in the Review strongly rejected the proposed tea garden for this year’s centennial project. Among other choices were a swimming pool, improvements to Williamson’s Lake, an art gallery, or an electric clock in City Hall.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 30, 1980

The “Fun Mobile”, a touring information centre from British Columbia was set to pass through Revelstoke soon. Visiting sixteen locations in Alberta, Washington and Oregon, its goal was to generate interest in Funfest 80’ which featured many festivals and fairs in British Columbia in order to generate tourist attention in the province.

