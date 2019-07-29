Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 31

The Revelstoke Railway YMCA was built in 1906, and later became the Civic Centre. It was torn down in 1979. Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 1093

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 29, 1899

Plans were being made by British and Canadian investors to bottle the mineral water from Halcyon Hot Springs. The water contained sulphurated hydrogen and alkaline salt. The company had ordered 25,000 pint and 25,000 quart bottles and hoped to make arrangements with the CPR to sell the water on their trains and steamships.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 31, 1919

Tenders were being called for construction of a highway west of Revelstoke to connect with the Okanagan. Twelve miles of the survey were already complete to Three Valley, and the surveyor, Mr. O’Grady, hoped to complete the survey as far as Taft. The west highway did not open until 1922.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 31, 1929

Mayor Hector McKinnon died in Queen Victoria Hospital after suffering from severe burns in a fire on a farm close to his Standard Dairy farm, which was located on the Columbia River below where Downie Sawmills is now located. McKinnon was 10th term as mayor of Revelstoke. As well as owning the dairy farm, he also owned the McKinnon block on First Street West, where he ran a pool hall and cigar store.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 4, 1939

A fire broke out in Mount Revelstoke National Park on Aug. 1, and was burning on the slopes just above the entrance to the Columbia River Canyon on the Big Bend Highway. A crew of more than 100 men were working on keeping the fire from spreading into the timber on all sides. By Aug. 4, the fire was reported to be mostly under control.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 4, 1949

An editorial reprinted from the Comox District Free Press alleged that four youths from Courtenay who were travelling through Revelstoke were accosted by someone from the BC Forest Service and forced to join a fire-fighting crew 100 miles north of Revelstoke. They claimed that they were not given proper gear and ended up sleeping outdoors in a rainstorm with only a blanket each. They left the fire site the next morning because the fire appeared to be out, and were picked up in Revelstoke and fined $25 each for deserting their posts.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 30, 1959

Wakita’s new store on Second Street West was nearing completion and was expected to open soon. The Wakita family had taken over the Bregolisse Store on Second Street East (now Beruschi Park location) in the late 1940s, and later built meat storage lockers at the new location. The new store, which became the Red and White Grocery, was built next to the lockers. It currently houses Revelstoke Trading Post.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 31, 1969

The Chamber of Commerce was having a new tourist information booth built on the Trans-Canada Highway, in front of the Frontier Motel and Restaurant. The booth was being built in “Alpine” style by Revelstoke Builders’ Supply.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 1, 1979

The old Civic Centre building on First Street East and McArthur Avenue was torn down by Buhler Bros. after the new Community Centre opened earlier in the year. The Civic Centre was built as a YMCA in 1906, and was later taken over by the Kinsmen Club as a community building. The site of the building is now a parking lot.

