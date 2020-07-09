Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 9

Memorial service on Front Street, July 4, 1920, for Bella Laughton, Muriel Armstrong, Marjorie Cleland and Walter Nelson who died in a boating accident on the Columbia River on June 27, 1920. (Emma Roberts - Revelstoke Museum & Archives Photo 2432)

Jack Snoddy

Archive assistant, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 10, 1900

The Revelstoke School Board spoke to the Revelstoke City Council hoping for their cooperation in building a high school for the town.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, July 9, 1910

Two railway employees lost their lives in different accidents near Revelstoke this week. Conductor Ernest Davis was crushed and dragged by a reversing engine when he fell over the tracks due to stepping in an open culvert. Middleton McAteer, CPR brakeman, died while on a boxcar going through a snow shed. It was unknown what position he was in when he was struck but it was assumed he did not adhere to safety rules and was not in-between cars at the time of entering the snow shed.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 8, 1920

A memorial service was held for the recent tragedy that took place in Revelstoke. 700 citizens were present to mourn the deaths of the four Revelstoke youth who lost their lives in a boating accident. The memorial took place near the scene of the incident along the Columbia and was led by Rev. W. C. Calder.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 9, 1930

A transient coming through Revelstoke fell into the crude oil pond behind the CP Roundhouses. He became stuck and was trapped under the oil for the entire night. Luckily a section gang heard his groans and came to investigate when beginning work in the morning. They managed to get the man out and he was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 11, 1940

Two British children who were staying in Canada during the war visited Revelstoke. The children, John Nancy and Judith Beresford stayed with their aunt and uncle on their way to Kelowna. They enjoyed visiting mount Revelstoke and Williamsons Lake during their stay.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 6, 1950

City Council acceded to the request made by the Revelstoke Golf Club for diesel fuel to help combat mosquitoes. Oil drums had been supplied to the Farmers Institute to combat the pests who had become more prevalent with the receding of the Illecillewaet and Columbia Rivers.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 7, 1960

The Revelstoke Co-Op store was robbed by three men from Vancouver. Entry was gained by cutting a hole into the roof of the building, once inside the men broke into the safe inside the store. They stole $17,000 in cheques and another $300 in silver. The men were caught at a roadblock set up in Kamloops and arrested.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 9 1970

A delegation appeared before a special council protesting a proposed ‘holding home’ to be purchased at 220 Third Street East. The delegation had a petition of 40 signatures opposing the location stating it was “not warranted in a residential area” and would “depreciate the value of surrounding houses.” The holding home was to be a temporary shelter for children who needed housing in crisis before going to a permanent home. At that time, the only holding area for these children was the police station.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 11 1990

The Five Mile Lookout site at Mount Revelstoke was badly vandalized. It was suspected that a large party involving alcohol lead to the destruction of various signs and picnic tables in the area as well as significant damage to the cabin.