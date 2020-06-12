Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 11

Engine 2701 in the 1920s. The engine was converted to an oil burner in 1930. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2961)

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, June 14, 1890

Mr. Roeser, of the Revelstoke Smelter, left on the last boat to visit mining camps in the Kootenay country, to make arrangements for the transmissi on of ore to Revelstoke for smelting purposes.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 12, 1900

An observatory was added to the grounds of Glacier House at Rogers Pass. It gave a splendid view down the valley.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, June 11, 1910

Anselmo Pradolini secured the contract for the erection of the new Howson Block on Mackenzie Avenue (current location of Wearabouts to Kids on Main). O.W. Abrahamson had the contract for the construction of four houses on Sixth Street, and E.C. Fromey was building six new houses on Fourth and Fifth Streets, and two more on the corner of Eighth and Orton.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 10, 1920

Revelstoke’s first mayor, Florence (Frank) McCarty died on June 5, 1920 at the age of 67. McCarty came to Revelstoke in the 1880s, shortly after railway construction, and worked as a butcher. He later owned a livery stable and garage. He also had extensive mining interests in the region. In 1899, he built his new home at the corner of Mackenzie Avenue and Third Street.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 11, 1930

Engine 2701 arrived from Ogden during the week, converted into an oil burner and otherwise improved. The 2700, 2701 and 2702 are all back in service after having been converted. The changes mean that all of the locomotives on the Revelstoke Division are now oil burning except for the 464 on the Arrowhead branch line.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 13, 1940

Nearly 200 people of Italian descent gathered in St. Francis Hall to condemn Italy’s entry into war. They unanimously passed this resolution: “We Canadians of Italian descent in the city of Revelstoke do at this moment of duress affirm our loyalty to Canada, Britain and the allied cause. We do condemn the declaration of war on the part of Italy as being the ruthless contention of an unscrupulous nation, for it has always been to the interest of our country to labour for the principles of truth and justice in the face of adversity.”

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 8, 1950

Rev. C.G. Nakayama, one of the Japanese priests of the Anglican Church Spoke at the St. Peters Church after returning from an extensive tour of Japan. He spoke of the struggle of spreading Christianity in Japan. He presented film reels taken in Japan which were received with great interest.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 9, 1960

The city has assumed the responsibility for providing electricity to the rural area south of Revelstoke. A search of a 1910 agreement between the Revelstoke Power and Light Company and the city showed that the franchise of the city included rural areas within a radius of 10 miles from the city boundaries. The city has established a minimum of 40 applicants in order to make the project worthwhile. It would cost each consumer $500 for the service.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 11, 1970

A mud slide at Victor Lake closed the Trans-Canada Highway 12 miles west of Revelstoke for five hours. Traffic was backed up for a considerable distance east of the bridge at Revelstoke.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 11, 1980

Two delegations appeared before city council with opposing views on proposed changes to traffic flow at Fourth Street and Victoria Road. Vehicles travelling west on Fourth Street would no longer be able to proceed across Fourth at Victoria, but would be forced to turn either right or left. There were about 400 signatures on each of two separate petitions in favour of and opposed to the changes.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history