Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

The 54th Kootenay Battalion march to from the Revelstoke CPR station to the Recreation Grounds on their return to Revelstoke on June 13th, 1919. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 3151)

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 10, 1899

The Bicycle Club have opened a list for lady members and a great many have already joined. The club is making preparations for a run up the Big Bend road on Tuesday evening. A large number of both ladies and gents will be present. They will start from Guy Barber’s jewellery store. This may have been the forerunner to Pedal and Pint.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, June 12, 1909

Two money by-laws submitted to the public went down to defeat. One was to borrow $40,000 to purchase a lot and build a new elementary school, and the other was for the expenditure of $9,000 to purchase street improving machinery. The newspaper said that the voters may regret the failure of the street equipment as the streets were already falling into a state of disrepair.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 12, 1919

The 54the Kootenay Battalion was expected to arrive back in Revelstoke on June 13, and a welcome home event was planned for them. They were met at the station by the local schoolchildren and residents, and the community band let them to the Recreation Grounds (now Queen Elizabeth Park) for a ceremony. The 54th was comprised of men from the whole Kootenay region, and their battalion had gone overseas in November 1915.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 16, 1939

The Rotary Club decided to take action against the mosquitos in Revelstoke. George Charne, a Rotary Club member and garage owner, offered to donate 15 gallons of diesel oil to be dumped into stagnant ponds to kill the mosquitos.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 16, 1949

The Dailey Bros. Circus, the largest to visit Revelstoke in 30 years, was expected in town the following week. The circus travels on 25 railway cars, has 247 people and over 1,000 individual animal and other exhibits, including 25 dancing elephants. It was setting up at the Recreation Park (now Queen Elizabeth Park.) One of the features was the appearance of Doug Autry, singing cowboy, star of radio and stage, and his Western Jamboree.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 11, 1959

Fire Chief Sam Needham charged City Council with neglect in respect to the state of the fire equipment, and the city hydrants. He pointed out that the two city fire trucks had been purchased in 1922 and 1936 and were both out of date. He stated that the rate of pay for volunteer fire fighters who actively worked on fires was $2 per hour, the same that is was in 1922 when the combined fire brigade was formed. He also said that the city was neglecting to flush out water lines, making some of the hydrants unusable.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 12, 1969

A customer service centre was proposed for Revelstoke to serve Canadian Pacific’s rail, shipping, transport, hotels, and telecommunication services. It would feature a toll-free telephone network, data processing servers, and mobile supervisors.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 13, 1979

Tenders were called for the first of five new bridges to be built along the reconstructed 95 kilometers of the Revelstoke to Mica section of Highway 23 North. The bridges are to be built at Carnes Creek and other areas.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, June 14, 1989

Revelstoke’s downtown revitalization project is complete, except for a few minor details, such as the completion of a heritage walking tour brochure, and a display for the interpretive centre at Revelstoke Dam. Work on the façade of the King Edward Hotel was still underway, but was expected to be completed before the end of the summer.

