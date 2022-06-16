Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 16

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, June 18, 1892

A significant amount of the high bank by the smelter went into the river due to high waters. Several roads and paths were destroyed. The paper suggested that a granite pier should be built at the wharf.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 14, 1902

The Board of Trade discussed advertising the Big Bend country. The SS Revelstoke was beginning to provide easier access to the area, and the Board of Trade wanted to encourage miners to explore and trade here. They decided to extend invitations to sister boards of British Columbia to send representatives on a trip to the Big Bend on the SS Revelstoke in July.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, June 15, 1912

Revelstokians hoped to make the Columbia River into a significant trade route through the continent. Specifically, they wanted to be able to transport wheat to Revelstoke from Alberta and Saskatchewan. It could then be transported by boat down to Portland, and then shipped across the ocean.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 15, 1922

The Canadian Forestry Association exhibition car stopped in town for a day. The exhibit inside the car focused on the necessity of conserving forests in Canada. Later that evening the Rex Theatre hosted moving pictures about preventing forest fires.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, June 17, 1932

The Columbia and Illecillewaet rivers flooded. The line on the Twelve-Mile ferry snapped, and the ferry was swept two miles downstream before the men on board were able to anchor it. A tug was brought in from Arrowhead to try to help move the boat, as the use of a scow was unsuccessful. Portions of the Arrowhead-Revelstoke Road and West Road were under water. Log obstructions on the Canadian Pacific Railway Bridge had to be removed with dynamite.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, June 18, 1942

The School Board unanimously supported the city’s decision to restrict Japanese people from residing in Revelstoke. The board believed it would be unfair to local tax payers otherwise. The British Columbia Security Commission expressed their own responsibility for educating those that were forcibly displaced. While Japanese people were not allowed to settle in city limits, some were still residing within the Revelstoke School District.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 19, 1952

The directors of the Revelstoke and District Agricultural Fall Fair planned to extend the craft and model division to include all types of craft. This would allow for metal tooling, ceramics, weaving, and models to be included. Many were already working on their crafts.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 14, 1962

McGregor Construction Co. requested to use a section of Wynn Street adjoining the Parish Hall, and a section of Government Road between the Cenotaph and Second Street, to build a shopping centre in front of the new Legion building. Wynn Street was already reserved by the Moberly Park Manor Society for the purpose of a senior citizen’s home. Therefore, council only approved the closure of Government Road, and would refer the other part to the society.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 14, 1972

An anonymous man passed through Revelstoke on his way to Vancouver after biking from St. John’s on a one-speed bicycle. According to him, he made it up the east side of Roger’s Pass without stopping.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 16, 1982

Brian Johnson won the Revelstoke Men’s Champion title for golf. He scored 74-77 for a total of 151. Brian beat Bill Rudyk, who had held the title for six years. Thirty-two golfers competed in the championship. Brian attended San Jose College for Business Administration and played on their golf team.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, June 16, 1992

A Revelstoke resident was charged with arson and break-and-entering after an RCMP boat, along with two others, was burned. The fire department spent a total of 40 minutes taming the fire which threatened to get out of control due to the wind. Fire Chief Mike Martiniuk explained that there was risk of an explosion because of the fuel stored onboard, but firemen were quickly able to contain the blaze.

20 Years Ago: 2002

Nadia Salon, of the Revelstoke Aquaducks, set a new swim meet record in Lumby. She swam the division six women’s 100-meter freestyle in one minute and nine seconds. This was four seconds slower than her personal best, which she swam at the BC provincials.

