Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 17

By Cathy English at Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, June 20, 1891

Sanderson’s Hot Springs on the Upper Arrow Lake was becoming a favourite camping resort. Captain Gore and his wife and family were there for a week and other groups had tested the virtues of the mineral waters. Sanderson’s Hot Springs was later renamed Halcyon Hot Springs and a resort hotel was built there.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 19, 1901

Two women from each of the churches in town were appointed by the Revelstoke Hospital Society to form a committee to raise funds for the erection of the hospital. The board was comprised of men only, but they women were charged with fundraising. This was the beginning of the Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, June 17, 1911

Bruce Lawson, manager of the Hume and Lawson ranch near Williamson’s Lake, said that the strawberry crop was expected to be excellent this season. They expected to ship at least 400 crates besides those berries sold locally, and other ranches reported equally good crops.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 16, 1921

The Revelstoke Co-operative Society opened their doors for business at their premises at the corner of Fist Street West and Connaught Avenue. The Co-op opened with a first-class stock of goods usually carried in an up-to-date grocery. The new store installed a National Cash Register and Anderson automatic scales. The Co-operative was started to provide an alternative to the high prices in other Revelstoke stores.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 19, 1931

The provincial government announced a program of relief work projects to address widespread unemployment. The program would be cost-shared between the federal and provincial government and would hire unemployed men to work on road projects, including the Big Bend Highway construction project.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 19, 1941

It was reported that the CPR may be forced to replace oil burning locomotives with coal burners due to a shortage of fuel oil. Most locomotives had been oil burning for the past 30 years. Of the almost 100 locomotives running out of Revelstoke all burned oil except for the 444, on the Revelstoke to Arrowhead branch line.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 18, 1951

The Kinsmen Club was planning for the annual Golden Spike Days Carnival in July, and were adding a log-sawing competition using power saws. Teams from logging companies in Revelstoke and district were planning to take part, but the contest was also open to non-loggers.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 15, 1961

Rotary’s annual opening event at Williamson’s Lake saw the largest crowd ever, with more than 1200 people in attendance. The Rotary Club had recently installed two new diving boards, and planned to install a camp kitchen for picnickers and campers, and to replace the caretakers building. The Rotary Club had been in charge of improvements at Williamson’s Lake since 1930.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 17, 1971

David Jones, age 23, of Revelstoke, was one of a group of six Canadian mountain climbers who scaled Mount Logan, Canada’s highest peak. The expedition was sponsored by the Alpine Club of Canada. This was the 16 recorded ascent of Mount Logan.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 17, 1981

Revelstoke sculptors Fran Jenkins, Ruby Cameron and William Cameron were to be featured in the B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Art Exhibit and Sale in Vancouver on June 24 to 26, 1971. The three-day exhibit was to feature the works of over 40 B.C. wildlife artists. The Revelstoke sculptors were known for their soapstone carvings of bears and other wildlife.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, June 19, 1991

Local skateboarders were working with Parks and Recreation staff on a proposal to set up facilities in the arena for skateboarders, with the youths themselves running the program.

