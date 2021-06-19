Men in a work camp at Mile 46 on the Big Bend Highway. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives Photo 2259)

Men in a work camp at Mile 46 on the Big Bend Highway. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives Photo 2259)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 17

Bumper strawberry crop, Mt. Logan climbers and unemployment relief

By Cathy English at Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, June 20, 1891

Sanderson’s Hot Springs on the Upper Arrow Lake was becoming a favourite camping resort. Captain Gore and his wife and family were there for a week and other groups had tested the virtues of the mineral waters. Sanderson’s Hot Springs was later renamed Halcyon Hot Springs and a resort hotel was built there.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 19, 1901

Two women from each of the churches in town were appointed by the Revelstoke Hospital Society to form a committee to raise funds for the erection of the hospital. The board was comprised of men only, but they women were charged with fundraising. This was the beginning of the Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, June 17, 1911

Bruce Lawson, manager of the Hume and Lawson ranch near Williamson’s Lake, said that the strawberry crop was expected to be excellent this season. They expected to ship at least 400 crates besides those berries sold locally, and other ranches reported equally good crops.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 16, 1921

The Revelstoke Co-operative Society opened their doors for business at their premises at the corner of Fist Street West and Connaught Avenue. The Co-op opened with a first-class stock of goods usually carried in an up-to-date grocery. The new store installed a National Cash Register and Anderson automatic scales. The Co-operative was started to provide an alternative to the high prices in other Revelstoke stores.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 19, 1931

The provincial government announced a program of relief work projects to address widespread unemployment. The program would be cost-shared between the federal and provincial government and would hire unemployed men to work on road projects, including the Big Bend Highway construction project.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 19, 1941

It was reported that the CPR may be forced to replace oil burning locomotives with coal burners due to a shortage of fuel oil. Most locomotives had been oil burning for the past 30 years. Of the almost 100 locomotives running out of Revelstoke all burned oil except for the 444, on the Revelstoke to Arrowhead branch line.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 18, 1951

The Kinsmen Club was planning for the annual Golden Spike Days Carnival in July, and were adding a log-sawing competition using power saws. Teams from logging companies in Revelstoke and district were planning to take part, but the contest was also open to non-loggers.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 15, 1961

Rotary’s annual opening event at Williamson’s Lake saw the largest crowd ever, with more than 1200 people in attendance. The Rotary Club had recently installed two new diving boards, and planned to install a camp kitchen for picnickers and campers, and to replace the caretakers building. The Rotary Club had been in charge of improvements at Williamson’s Lake since 1930.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 17, 1971

David Jones, age 23, of Revelstoke, was one of a group of six Canadian mountain climbers who scaled Mount Logan, Canada’s highest peak. The expedition was sponsored by the Alpine Club of Canada. This was the 16 recorded ascent of Mount Logan.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 17, 1981

Revelstoke sculptors Fran Jenkins, Ruby Cameron and William Cameron were to be featured in the B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Art Exhibit and Sale in Vancouver on June 24 to 26, 1971. The three-day exhibit was to feature the works of over 40 B.C. wildlife artists. The Revelstoke sculptors were known for their soapstone carvings of bears and other wildlife.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, June 19, 1991

Local skateboarders were working with Parks and Recreation staff on a proposal to set up facilities in the arena for skateboarders, with the youths themselves running the program.

history

Previous story
Vernonites asked to share funniest Spanish translation stories

Just Posted

Fruit farmers in the Okanagan and Creston valleys are in desperate need of cherry harvesters amid COVID-19 work shortages. (Photo: Unsplash/Abigail Miller)
‘Desperate’ need for workers at Okanagan cherry farms

Fruit farmers are worried they’ll have to abandon crops due to COVID-19 work shortages

Men in a work camp at Mile 46 on the Big Bend Highway. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives Photo 2259)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 17

Bumper strawberry crop, Mt. Logan climbers and unemployment relief

(File)
‘It’s not going to work here’: Revelstoke mayor to meet province over ambulance changes

There is a new system being introduced across the province called Scheduled On-Call (SOC)

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Over 5K jabbed at Interior Health mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The clinics have made stops in more than 40 communities since launching last week

The crosswalk is at Third Street and Mackenzie and was installed on June 17. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Painting a rainbow: First Pride crosswalk installed in Revelstoke

‘It signals to the community that this city is inclusive,’ Mayor Gary Sulz

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

British Columbia’s premier says he’s received a second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Twitter/John Horgan)
B.C. premier gets 2nd dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

John Horgan shared a photo of himself on social media Friday afternoon holding a completed vaccination card

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS
No winning ticket sold for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

The huge jackpot has remained unclaimed for several weeks now

Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with teammates Paul Byron (41) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup semifinal in Montreal, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Anderson nets OT winner, Price makes 43 saves as Habs edge Vegas 3-2 in Game 3 of NHL semifinal

Montreal leads series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Sunday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Earls On Top at 211 Bernard Avenue in Kelowna. (Google Maps photo)
Downtown Kelowna’s Earls ordered closed after COVID-19 transmission

Earls on Top on Bernard Avenue will be closed from June 18 to June 27

A motorycle crash has been reported on Westside Road. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Westside Road reopened following motorcycle crash near Vernon

AIM Roads advises drivers to expect delays due to congestion

(File photo)
Penticton not holding Canada Day activities out of respect for Indigenous people

Cities across B.C. are cancelling the holiday after an increased spotlight on Canada’s dark history

Dereck Donald Sears. (Contributed/Crimestoppers)
Murder charge laid in relation to suspicious Kelowna death

Dereck Donald Sears is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Darren Middleton

Most Read