Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 18

The SS Minto, right, was in service on the Arrow Lakes from 1898 until 1954. It is seen here at the Arrowhead dock, circa 1900, alongside the SS Trail, and SS Rossland. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 745)

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 19, 1900

City by-law polls were held to decide on the purchase of Gold Hill Hotel on Front Street for $1000 in order to convert it into a fire hall, and to raise $4500 for street improvements. Voting was held in Tapping’s opera house at Garden and Second Street. The $1000 bylaw was rejected and the $4500 bylaw was approved. Many residents in the East end found it difficult to vote due to the voting hours and not having a polling office closer to them.

110 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 15, 1910

A large sewage expansion was planned for Revelstoke in a special council meeting for the city. Due to a new school being built and the Queen Victoria Hospital recently connecting to the public sewer system it was decided that they would go ahead with adding pipes to the eastern section of the city. The West end of the city was not to receive expansion to the sewers as it was not expected for people to begin building houses in the area for a matter of years.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 17, 1920

At the city council meeting it was pointed out that under the amended bylaw women would be permitted to vote on the same basis as men in the next city elections for the first time. Women wishing to vote would be required to pay a $2.00 road tax unless they were a registered property owner.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 18, 1930

Traffic ‘owls’ were installed in various intersections across town. Owls with green and red lights indicating caution were installed on the corner of Mackenzie and first. Red stop owls indicating a full stop were placed on all streets up to and including Fourth Street leading to Mackenzie Avenue.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 20, 1940

Although off to a rocky start the official opening of the Big Bend Highway was to take place soon. Two days prior Cliff C. White died instantly when his truck crashed and caught fire while hauling oil for oiling the road. Rumours that the opening was postponed were proved false when the Board of Trade received a telegram from the British Columbia travel bureau saying the festivities would continue as planned. The opening was also planned to be broadcast by CBC and was hoped to have a large turnout.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 15, 1950

The S.S. Minto was again launched after having renovations done. The steamboat still needed minor work including fire proofing and some painting. The return was highly anticipated by Arrow lakes residents who could now take advantage of reduced weekend fares to St. Leon, Halcyon and Arrowhead.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 16, 1960

The name “Happy Time School” was given to the new school for children with disabilities planned to be built in Revelstoke. Construction on the building was being postponed due to inclement weather.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 18, 1970

Two people were injured when a plane crashed at the local airport. The pilot was Doug Hakeman of D & A Logging Co. and his passenger was Arthur Nelson Kelley. The plane caught fire upon contact with a loader located at the end of the runway. The men were immediately taken from the plane and brought to Queen Victoria Hospital.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Times, June 20, 1990

A huge mudslide came down at Taft, west of Revelstoke, shutting down highway and rail traffic for 24 hours. Between 5000 and 8000 cubic metres of rock and dirt fell 2000 feet from a bluff at Taft Station, burying the highway and knocking 14 CP rail cars off the track. Westbound traffic was diverted along Highway 23 South forcing ferry crews to set up 24-hour shuttle service at Shelter Bay.

