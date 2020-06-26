Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 25

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, June 28, 1890

Two Revelstoke men drank and caused a commotion in town. The newspaper reported: “Two young men of Revelstoke got beautiful …– we might say very beautiful – with a decided accent on the FULL.” They later began to demolish either a brothel or local store, which the newspaper referred to as “a certain China house.” The town constable took both men in; one was fined $25 while the other was discharged. The man who was fined accused a woman of selling him liquor, but she was released without penalty.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 25, 1900

A sudden flood occurred in Revelstoke nearly matching “the great flood of 1894.” The water covered the Arrowhead track in places to such depth the train could not leave for the whole day. The SS Rossland and the SS Kootenay came in landing passengers and cargo below the railway bridge.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, June 25, 1910

A poll was put forward to improve the city’s water supply. The water supply no longer met the requirements of the city and needed to be expanded. The proposed project would cost the city $27,000 and the new system provide the city with water for years.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 24, 1920

About 700 Shriners passed through Revelstoke on their way to Portland by train. The masonic hall was open to the order providing hospitality, and a warm welcome was given by Mayor Bews who himself was a part of the society. Dressed in their crimson fez and traditional robes they were led into town by their band of about 45 pieces.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 25, 1930

A new all copper circuit recently installed gave Revelstoke a greatly improved phone system. Mr. A. B. Godfrey, the manager of the Phone Company said in his announcement. “It is our desire to bring districts in and around Revelstoke closer together not only on matters of business, but also socially which helps to make us one large happy family.”

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 27, 1940

A new Radio station was officially opened in Revelstoke. CKRC opened in the radio building on 431 Second Street. The first broadcast featured an announcement from the mayor and the President of the board of Trade,.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 22, 1950

Despite protest city council decided to go ahead with its plans to install parking meters in certain sections of downtown. Many business owners and citizens stated the parking meters would only be a nuisance and detrimental to business downtown, and it was mentioned that “angry epithets were hurled around.” Many council members and aldermen felt that because downtown had heavy tourist attraction it would be only fair for them to help pay for the upkeep of the downtown area.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 23, 1960

A surprise party of members of the local branch of the Canadian Legion visited Tom Griffiths on his farm in the Big Eddy to congratulate him on his 83rd birthday. Griffiths was one of the oldest members of the Legion branch and one of the few remaining Boer War veterans in the province. Griffiths and his family had been living in the Big Eddy since about 1907.

