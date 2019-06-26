Mackenzie Avenue showing Manning’s, circa 1940s. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 1832)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 26

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 17, 1899

Charles Boardman, formerly of Kamloops, has moved to Revelstoke and has gone into partnership in the laundry business with W. Woodhouse, a machinist in the CPR shops. $2,000 worth of equipment has been placed in the laundry, which is situated behind Mackenzie Avenue, close to where the Community Centre is now.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, June 19, 1909

A shocking affray took place near the home of Frank Julian’s house on Second Street East, when his son-in-law Fred Orsetti was attacked by two men, gashing him across the throat with a knife. Two Italian men were later charged with the crime and sent to prison. More than a year later, Frank Julian himself was killed in what was considered a “Black Hand” assassination, and his killers were never found.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 19, 1919

The newspaper included a lengthy description of the return of the 54th Kootenay Battalion and the reception held for the returning men. It also included a synopsis of the work of the battalion during the war and the military career of their commanding officer, Lt.-Col. A.B. Carey.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 19, 1929

Manning Candy Co. has just completed the installation of several thousand dollars worth of new equipment, including a new fountain for drinks, an automatic electric toaster, electric freezing plant, electric cash registers, and other equipment. The new equipment makes Manning’s ice-cream and candy factory one of the most up-to-date in western Canada.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 23, 1939

Mr. and Mrs. Colbeck, who lived along the Big Bend Highway, were awakened by unusual noises from downstairs in their house. Looking into the dining room, Mrs. Colbeck saw a large bear helping itself to a freshly-made batch of butter which had been left to cool overnight. The bear dashed through the front window screen frame and ran into the bush.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 23, 1949

Campaigning was active in the region as a dominion election was scheduled for June 27th. The Junior Chamber of Commerce was running a campaign to induce voters to exercise their franchise and were planning to hold a street parade on June 26th to focus attention on the election.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 18, 1959

Moberly Park Manor Society was registered under the Societies Act. The architectural and engineering firm of Allen and Huggins of Vernon were hired to draw up plans for the proposed long-term care home.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 19, 1969

The High Arrow Dam was officially opened the previous week at Castlegar, and the reservoir was immediately filled. Revelstoke was now considered the head of the Upper Arrow Lake. The big job of mattressing the river bank along the entire distance from the golf course to Centennial Park was recently completed.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 20, 1979

Local couple Kaye and Vicky Konas had an audience with Pope John Paul II and shook hands with them. Mr. Konas and the Pope were both from Poland. They later flew to Warsaw and were present when the Pope visited his homeland.

 

