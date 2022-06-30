Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 30

Isobel Bray & Lauren Masson

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, June 2, 1892

The Department of the Interior released a statement that denied claims Arthur Farwell made to land in the Lot Six Group One district of Kootenay. The area belonged to Her Majesty the Queen in right of the Dominion of Canada. Anybody that purchased or was planning to purchase parts of this land from Farwell was warned that they had no right to possession and should do so at their own risk.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, June 28, 1902

Prince Mining Company reported that a massive amount of ore was found in one of Big Bend mines. The ore was approximately 8 to 10 feet wide and 150 feet deep. It contained large amounts of copper as well as some silver and gold.

110 years ago: Mail Herald, July 3, 1912

Revelstoke began Dominion Day (now widely known as Canada Day) celebrations by winning a baseball and soccer game against Kamloops, and a baseball game against Chase. As well, Billy Manson, a B.C. light middle weight champion, beat Claude Duval, a South African middle weight champion, during a boxing match held at the same time in Revelstoke.

100 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, June 29, 1922

Nels Nelsen, Ivind Nelsen, Fred Skene, Gordon Hooley, and Drennan Holten participated in a race and ski jumping exhibition at Mt. Ranier National Park in Tacoma, Washington over the span of three days.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 30, 1932

An edition of ‘The Music Show’ was presented at the YMCA auditorium the previous night to a full house. The show was divided into two parts, and had excellent stage arrangements and lighting effects. The Junior Orchestra played for the show, and the audience gave an enthusiastic reaction to the performance.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, July 2, 1942

This week was ‘Army Week’ throughout Canada. Revelstoke and other small communities, which were removed from active army life, concentrated their attention on honouring soldiers from their home towns who were fighting overseas. Many parcels were sent out and some soldiers from Revelstoke were on leave during the week. This edition of the Revelstoke Review contained much information about the army.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 3, 1952

A car with four California tourists went off the side of the road into the lake at Three Valley. Two public works employees jumped into the lake to help. Two of the women died, while the other two made their recoveries at the Queen Victoria Hospital.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 28, 1962

The Kinsmen Club had a four-day program set out for the Dominion Day (now widely known as Canada Day) celebrations. It commenced with a cabaret dance, and featured the Teen Town Variety show, the High School Tap Dancers and a public dance to follow.

50 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, June 28, 1972

During the opening game of the Semi-Final series of Revelstoke little league, the Tastee Freez team defeated DOKK 15-0. Glen Cooper pitched a no-hit game. After Tastee Freez beat DOKK 2-1 in the semi-finals, they advanced to the finals to play Trainmen.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 30, 1982

In line with BC Hydro’s compensation for building the Revelstoke Dam, the company, along with Fish and Wildlife, released 7,800 one-year old Rainbow Trout and 300 two-year olds into the Tum Tum River. Monitoring was done to protect the eggs and young trout from fungal diseases, and the river was closed to fishing. In August, BC Hydro and Fish and Wildlife planned to release Dolly Varden into the Jordan and Illecillewaet rivers.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, June 30, 1992

Revelstoke’s Annual Summer Street Fest started as the BC Band Association held its First Annual Community Band Festival. A week of concert band music, the event was a part of the Heritage Week. The Revelstoke Junior Jazz Community Band and others performed.

Isobel Bray and Lauren Masson are museum assistants at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

