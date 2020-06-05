Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 4

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, June 7, 1890

O.H. Allen, son of Ald. Allen, the well-known brewer of Toronto, has decided to locate in Revelstoke and establish a brewery here. George Laforme has bought John Dunn’s pack train, and started for his ranch at McCulloch Creek, loading nine horses with seed potatoes and grain.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 6, 1900

A new 75 foot turn table is being put in place at the CPR yards in front of the engine shed, in place of the old turn table, which was 20 feet smaller.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 3, 1920

A note in the Local News column: “If the sneak thief who stole the electric light globes from the office of Drs. Sutherland and Hamilton will call around, he will be given the one he overlooked.”

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 5, 1930

The Conklin and Garrett Shows circus was in town under the auspices of the DOKK lodge. The circus was set up in Mountain View Park (now Queen Elizabeth Park) and drew large croeds, despite the heavy rain. The head of the show, J.W. Conklin, was impressed with Mountain View Park and proclaimed it the best park he had seen outside of a larger centre.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 6, 1940

The Rocky Mountain Rangers militia was asked to raise a complement of 15 offices and 300 men for overseas service. The local company had already contributed men to other units, including the First and Second Divisions, and the 16th Canadian Scottish. It was expected that the new recruits would receive training in Vernon.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 1, 1950

At the Mastodon mine 17 miles north of Revelstoke, underground development had been carried out for 13 months for Golden Manitou Mines Limited. Encouraging discoveries of zinc-lead-silver ore were found. Mastodon Mine was located four miles up Laforme Creek.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 2, 1960

The Revelstoke High School auditorium was filled to capacity for its graduation ceremony this year. It was the largest class size in the school’s history with 54 students graduating that year. They received their diplomas from Principal M.W. Abbott, who congratulated the students and remarked on the large class size which was abnormal for Revelstoke. The High School at that time was later used as Mountain View Elementary.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 7, 1970

Three Revelstoke cadets were injured near Enderby when an army truck overturned carrying 22 boys. They were on their way to exercises in Vernon when the accident occurred. Cadet Robert Hey was moved to Kamloops for intensive care but was recovering well. The other two boys, cadets Eccher and Bonthoux were cared for in the Enderby hospital. The cause of the accident was unknown, leading to a military investigation into the accident.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 4, 1980

Members of the school board for district 19 passed a motion to close Selkirk School by the end of the year. Students attending Selkirk would be moved to Mt. View School. The decision was met by a large delegation protesting the closure. Repairs to the building were stated to be too expensive and it was projected that there would be a surplus of classrooms in the upcoming years. The building which had stood since 1912 was torn down in 1983.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history