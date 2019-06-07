Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 5

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 3, 1899

Ed Adair is sending in supplies by pack train to the mouth of Laforme Creek this week. Mr. Adair expects the trail to be flooded in three places between here and the creek during high water, when it will be impossible to take supplies over the road.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, June 5, 1909

Trains were delayed due to washouts on the main line caused by high water in the creeks and rivers. One group of stranded travelers went into a local church and sang songs to the accompaniment of the church organ played by one of the party. Before leaving, they took up a collection of nearly $15, and reverently placed it on the altar, “after which the benediction was pronounced and the party left the sacred edifice.”

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 5, 1919

The Court of Revision dealt with nearly 40 appeals of property assessment at their recent session in Revelstoke. The largest appeal was from Mrs. Walter Bell. Her eight lots on Campbell Avenue were assessed at $13,500, based on the 1914 assessment with adjacent property. The assessment was reduced to $11,250. The Molsons Bank appealed the assessment of the Central Hotel, which had recently been torn down, and that appeal was granted.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 6, 1929

The CPR roundhouse here was being extended to accommodate the larger locomotives for the Mountain section. The entire brick front of the large roundhouse was dismantled and work started on the extension of the building for a considerable distance.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 9, 1939

During the Royal Tour through the Selkirk Mountains, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth climbed into the cab of pusher engine 5919 with Engineer Jock Rutherford, Fireman Stanley Lea, and Division Master Mechanic Frank Warner. They travelled in the cab between Beavermouth and Stoney Creek. The seat used by the Queen is now in Revelstoke Railway Museum.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 4, 1959

Fire broke out in Central School early in the morning of June 2, destroying the historic building. It appeared that a transient had broken into the building and that his cigarette started the fire. The school opened in 1903 on Second Street near Pearson, on the lot that later became the playing field for Mountain View School. The 225 students were relocated to the libraries and auditoriums of the other local elementary schools.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 5, 1969

Referendum No. 9 to provide for an increase to the size of Mica Elementary-Secondary School, was voted down by electors of Revelstoke School District. The affirmative vote of 51.74 per cent was below the 60 per cent required for the referendum to pass. The school board was faced with the problem of providing for the large influx of students expected at Mica in the next two years.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 6, 1979

A boxcar derailed at the Fourth Street crossing on June 3, which tied up traffic from the new Eastern Access and from Arrow Heights for a couple of hours. The crossing was part of the former Revelstoke to Arrowhead branch line and was still used for switching operations to the CPR shops, Downie Street Sawmills and oil installations.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, June 7, 1989

Renovations to Kozek Sawmills were almost complete and the mill was expected to be back in operation by June 19, having been closed since May 13.The old equipment, dating to 1972 was being replaced and was expected to increase the mill’s recovery of time, especially from decadent timber, which was expected to comprise 75 per cent of its log supply. The mill employed 22 men.

