Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 12

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 14, 1900

Mrs. Wilkes opened the kindergarten school on Monday morning with about ten children, a number which will be largely increased next week.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, March 12, 1910

The newspaper reported on the coroner’s inquest on the March 4, 1910 avalanche at Rogers Pass that killed 58 men. One of those testifying was William LaChance, fireman on Engine 1657, who was caught in the avalanche and survived with injuries. The jury could not reach a decision, and was dismissed, and a new jury was empanelled.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 11, 1920

Dr. Hamilton, medical health officer, announced that the entrance class of Selkirk School would open on Monday, but the rest of the school would remain closed for at least another week. The ban still remained on Sunday Schools and on children 12 years of age and under at the theatres. Influenza conditions were improving, but measles cases were continuing. Bans had been in place for several weeks.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 11, 1930

Several local radio enthusiasts heard an interesting radio achievement on Tuesday morning when Commander Byrd exchanged messages with friends in New York. The conversations were carried on just as they would be over a telephone and some very interesting exchanges were noted. Commander Byrd spoke from Dunedin No. 2, his voice being broadcast via telephone and radio to the New York city studio, a distance of 10,000 miles, which is said to be a record for voice transmission.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 14, 1940

Plans were underway by entrepreneurs to open service stations and accommodation on the Big Bend Highway, scheduled to open in June. Mr. and Mrs. A. Chapman of Kelowna were planning to erect a service station, store, and tourist cabins about 70 miles north of Golden, and L.S. Crosby of Banff had plans to build a tourist camp, gas station, and store at Kinbasket Lake. It was known that at least a couple of local projects were being planned for the Big Bend Highway on the Revelstoke side.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 9, 1950

Local author Mary Daem was scheduled to be the feature author on the CBC radio show, Bernie Braden Tells a Story on March 13. Daem was the author of newspaper and magazine articles and stories for children. One of her articles about Revelstoke had been featured by the Vancouver Sun in a full-page spread.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 10, 1960

Revelstoke’s annual curling bonspiel came to a successful conclusion on Sunday with the Hall foursome of Vernon sweeping their way to victory in the A event for the T. Eaton trophy. Runner-up was a Revelstoke rink, skipped by W. Robertson. The Ted Todd rink, of Revlestoke won the Bews trophy in the B event.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 12, 1970

Moberly Park Manor had its official opening on March 7. The Hon. Isabel Dawson, federal minister, cut the ribbon. Rocco Zappone, contractor, presented board president Lilian Edwards with the keys to the building and a gift for the manor. The board formed in 1959, and had worked hard to ensure that Revelstoke had a seniors care home.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 12, 1980

Noranda Mines Ltd. announced plans to develop a copper/zinc mine in the Goldstream Valley about 80 kilometres north of Revelstoke. The mining giant estimated the development cost at about $62 million. The number of full-time jobs when the mine and milling operation were running was estimated at more than 160.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, March 14, 1990

Several Arrow Heights residents were opposed to a possible sale of the former HUB centre on Nichol Road for use as a lodge and neighbourhood pub. The Revelstoke Association for Handicapped Citizens was planning to sell the centre, which had been in operation since the early 1980s.

