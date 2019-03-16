Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 13

125 Years ago: Kootenay Star, March 17, 1894

George and J. Terryberry left for Carnes Creek last week, taking up two months supplies. They will begin work on the Rip van Winkle claim, which has a shaft about 300 feet from the present channel. They plan to drive a tunnel for about 100 feet. Old-timers say the claim is a good prospect.

120 Years ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 15, 1899

T.L. Haig and F. McCarty, running as mayor in Revelstoke’s first civic election, spoke in Tapping’s Opera House and outlined their platforms. Haig spoke of the need for a sewer system and thought that the mayor and aldermen should receive some payment. McCarty said that a survey needed to be made in order to determine the best sewer system. He felt that council members should not be compensated.

110 Years ago Mail-Herald, March 13, 1909

The newspaper was encouraging an idea to build a cogwheel gradient railway to the summit of Mount Revelstoke, also known as Mount Victoria. They suggested several taglines to advertise the novelty, including, “By Rail to the Garden of the Clouds.” The railway was never built.

90 Years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 13, 1929

Service with points south has resumed after the milder weather caused some of the ice on the Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lakes to recede. Wednesday’s south train brought up a large accumulation of newspapers and periodicals that had been tied up for several days. The train was about three hours late.

80 Years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 17, 1939

A woman from New York wrote to the Revelstoke Board of Trade looking for recipes for skunk, for a book she was writing on how to cook wild game. J.A. Abrahamson, secretary of the Board of Trade was seeking recipes, and it was suggested that he test them all before passing them on to the writer. Copies of the recipes are now in Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

70 Years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 17, 1949

The long-awaited CPR engine 5930 arrived in Revelstoke with engineer Douglas Fraser at the throttle. The engine made the nine-mile assisting run to Clanwilliam with engineer Reg Grace at the throttle. The new 5930 series engines were the largest and most powerful in the British Empire. It was believed that these would be the last steam engines to be produced for use by the CPR.

60 Years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 12, 1959

Revelstoke’s new Snow Queen, Anita Correnti had the honour of presenting the A class ski jumping trophy to Kalevi Karkinen of Finland at the Tournament of Champions. Karkinen cracked the distance record on the Nels Nelsen hill with a jump of 278 feet.

50 Years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 13, 1969

The Review received a letter from Mrs. K.M. Greenwood of Noss Mayo, near Plymouth, South Devon, UK, drawing attention to her campaign to restore the 15th-century church of St. Peter the Poor Fisherman at Revelstoke, Noss Mayo. The Revelstoke name was taken by Edward Baring when he became the first Baron Revelstoke in 1885, and that name was passed on to the new railway community of Revelstoke.

20 Years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 12, 1999

The community musical production of Hello Dolly was a big success. Sharon Shook took the title role of Dolly Levi.

