Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 20

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 22, 1899

The paper ran the headline: “McCarty Our Mayor – Returns of the first municipal election – Full list of the Aldermen – The lucky seven who sit at the council board for 1899 and run the town and the other seven who will sit at home and tell how much better they could have done it.” Florence (Frank) McCarty won the mayoral race over Thomas Livingstone Haig with 205 votes versus 163.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, March 20, 1909

The Mail-Herald announced that a Chinese chop suey restaurant was being built at 110 Mackenzie Avenue, and used racist language to complain about a Chinese business in the heart of downtown. “Revelstoke should take a firm stand against any such contingency as the establishment of a Chinese joint anywhere in our chief business blocks.” The Oyster and Chop house, remained on Mackenzie Avenue until the mid-1950s, when it was removed to make way for a public health building.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 20, 1919

Fon Fow Jong and Nun Kong Kee, CPR sectionmen, were killed by a west-bound CPR freight train about two miles west of Glacier last Saturday morning. The men were hauling a handsleigh, loaded with tools, down the track when a freight train overtook them on a sharp curve, both sides of which were banked with snow. A third man was able to leap up into the bank and was saved.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 20, 1929

A large number of rail cars of 100 lb. steel have left here during the week for Craigellachie, where a local CPR extra gang is replacing the 85 lb. steel with the 100 lb. It is understood that a considerable amount of this steel will be put in this year on section of the main line where the lighter weight is still in use.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 24, 1939

Pioneer druggist and former mayor Walter Bews died in California at the age of 64. Bews had come to Revelstoke in the 1890s and started a drug store on Front Street. He later moved Bews Drug Store into the Howson block on Mackenzie Avenue, and operated it until he sold it to his brother and Earl Donaldson and moved away in 1922. Bews served as mayor of Revelstoke from 1920 to 1922.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 24, 1949

Dorothea Lundell was presented with the Good Citizenship Award at a banquet attended by 300 citizens in the Civic Centre. Lundell had been born in Revelstoke and was a well-known schoolteacher and choir director at Revelstoke United Church. “Let us be worthy of our surroundings,” she said as she pleaded for vision in community planning. She hoped that Revelstoke would one day have a performing arts building, as well as an art gallery, and improved park areas.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 19, 1959

The weekly meeting of Revelstoke Teen Town Council was held in City Hall. It was decided that the council would join the Okanagan Mainline Teen Town Association. An orchestra will be present for the Easter dance sponsored by Teen Town.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 20, 1969

Local ski-jumper John McInnes won the North American Ski Jumping Championship last week at Camp Fortune, Quebec. McInnes was a member of the Canadian Olympic Team.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, March 22, 1989

Plans for a railway museum building have jumped track temporarily as CP Rail officials in Vancouver turned down a request from the Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society for land for a building site. The society stated that they would seek alternate sites.

