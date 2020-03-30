Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 26

Bourne Brothers General Store, across the tracks near the CPR station, in the 1890s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 83)

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 27, 1900

Bourne Bros. general merchants held their millinery spring opening and attracted large crowds of the “fair sex” (women), who were looking for the latest fashions in hats, bonnets and headgear for the coming season. The latest hats were “trimmed chiefly with flowers, lots of flowers, more flowers, in fact, than hat.” Plumes were no longer in fashion.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, March 26, 1910

One of the most sensational and stormy meetings of public bodies ever held in Revelstoke took place when the city council and school board had a joint meeting to try and arrive at a settlement over the site for the proposed new elementary school. There was disagreement over whether to build next to the existing Central School, to purchase property across the street (Moberly Manor site), or to build on city-owned property on Sixth Street East. In the end, Selkirk School was built on Sixth Street East.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 25, 1920

The CPR was experiencing considerable loss of property from theft. It was estimated that $40,000 worth of good and material had been stolen during the past year between Calgary and Vancouver. Inspector McLeod of Vancouver met with CPR Constable A. Raynor and Provincial Constable J. Mead and went to three local homes, where they found several articles bearing the CPR stamp. The men, all of whom were CPR employees, were charged. Two men had the charges dismissed, and the third was fined $5 and ordered to return the property.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 26, 1930

The weatherman is a hard customer. Just when the sidewalks were beginning to appear in places and pavements were fast losing their winter coat of snow and ice, he let loose with over a foot of snow that commenced to fall early Friday morning and kept up all day. And all this on the 21st of March, the first day of spring. Citizens were wishing each other “A Merry Christmas” all day Friday.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 29, 1940

Former Revelstoke school principal A.M. Hurst reported at the B.C. Teachers’ convention in Vancouver that he had been fired from his position after he stood up for the local teachers in salary arbitration disputes. At that time, teachers’ salaries were negotiated individually, with one person representing all of the teachers. The Revelstoke School Board claimed that his dismissal was due to declining enrolment, but as he stated, “I was hired as a principal, but fired as a teacher.”

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 23, 1950

Trainman Harry Walmsley was credited with saving train passengers when six cars of a CPR passenger train were derailed east of Revelstoke. Walmsley pulled the emergency cord to stop the train. Passengers interviewed when the train arrived in Vancouver said the train might have rolled over the steep bank on one side of the track had it not been for his prompt action.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 24, 1960

The Revelstoke Ski Club was planning to submit a proposal to host the 1968 Winter Olympics. The club believed that with superlative snow conditions and a natural terrain, backed by a surety of enormous city expansion, Revelstoke could outclass any of the contenders.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 26, 1970

A school referendum was scheduled for April 11, 1970, to seek public approval for the construction of a new science laboratory at Revelstoke Secondary School. The proposal was to convert two existing classrooms into a science laboratory and to build two additional classrooms to replace the classrooms converted. Total estimated cost of construction and equipment was $81,000. The provincial government would cover 90 per cent of the cost.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 26, 1980

MLA Bill King was calling on the Water Comptroller of B.C. to conduct public hearings prior to Noranda Mines being granted a water licence to construct a hydro dam on the Goldstream River north of Revelstoke.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, March 26, 1990

A lightning bolt blasted the switch gear building at the Revelstoke Dam in a recent electrical storm. Residents sat in the dark for over four hours while dam personnel made temporary repairs. The bolt hit around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, damaging dam communication systems and the control and protective relay equipment for the generating plant.

