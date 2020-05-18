Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 14

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 15, 1900

George Laforme came in from the Big Bend on Friday evening and left on Monday for the Okanagan, to bring in his pack horse for work on the Big Bend pack train.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, May 14, 1910

H.J. Hanbury has sold the Windsor Hotel to J. Laughton and Clayton Tapping, the price paid being $30,000. The new owners will take over the hotel at the end of the least held by Messrs. Walsh and Levesque, and will start to repair and re-model it at once. This hotel is now the Regent.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 13, 1920

Harry Siegfried of Revelstoke, age 63, died on board the SS Minto about an hour after it left Nakusp northbound. Siegfried was born in Switzerland and came to Revelstoke in 1900, where he worked as a painter and decorator. He spoke several languages, and was an accomplished mountaineer who made first ascents of several peaks in this area.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 14, 1930

The beautiful drinking fountain memorial, recently erected in Mountain View Park (now Queen Elizabeth Park) was unveiled on this date. The fountain was built in memory of Mayor Hector McKinnon, who died in July 1929 after a fire on his Standard Dairy Farm. McKinnon had been mayor for several terms prior to his death, and as well as the dairy operation, he also owned McKinnon’s Pool Hall (now Explorer’s Society Hotel.)

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 16, 1940

City council had made a recent amendment to the Dog By-Law, prohibiting dogs from roaming around the city without a leash. It was noted that the situation had not improved sufficiently, and it was suggested that a truck with two or three men patrol the streets and pick up stray canines.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 11, 1950

Three new Neon signs added to the attractiveness of the business section. Revelstoke Agencies, Meehan’s Meat Market, and Manning’s all had new signs.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 12, 1960

One of Canada’s top ski jumpers, Kaare Lein has taken up residence in Revelstoke. Born in Norway, he came to Vancouver in 1956 and has competed for the Sons of Norway Ski Club in many North American ski jumping tournaments. He was named to the Canadian national ski jumping team in 1959.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 14, 1970

The new airport recently opened, having been rebuilt due to the raising of the river levels by the Hugh Keenleyside Dam. The runway was 5,200 feet, and was expected to be paved by July. Trans Inland Airlines had completed their new offices at the airport with facilities for passengers.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 14, 1980

Work began on the largest single contract awarded for the Revelstoke Dam project. The contract involved construction of the concrete dam, the spillway, and the powerhouse structure for an estimated total cost of $330 million. Total estimate for the Revelstoke project was $1.6 billion.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 16, 1990

A ruckus was raised after a major dust storm engulfed Revelstoke a week earlier, and BC Hydro was on site trying to deal with the situation. They were looking at irrigation systems, as well as seeding of grass to alleviate the problem.

