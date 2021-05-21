Torch Day Parade on Mackenzie Avenue on May 24, 1941. Photo by George Stocks Studio. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 10882)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 20

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, May 23, 1891

Opposition was voiced regarding two notices of application for selling liquor on a retail basis. There were already six licensed liquor vendors in town, most of them associated with the local hotels, and both the hotel owners and the local temperance leaders felt that no more were necessary in town. Retail liquor licences were then $200 a year. It wasn’t until 1920 that Government Liquor Stores were established.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 22, 1901

There had been an outbreak of smallpox in Revelstoke, but the disease was well under control. 28 men had been under quarantine at the City Hotel at First Street West and Garden Ave., and a quarantine camp was set up well out of town. The city had no new cases and there was no quarantine on travelers entering or leaving.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, May 20, 1911

The Police Commission confirmed that they would make an extra effort to enforce the Sunday closing law at hotel bars. An extra man was also recommended for the city police force.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 19, 1921

The highway west of Revelstoke was under construction, and the right-of-way had been cleared from Three Valley to Taft, with grading to begin as soon as the final location of the road was completed. Improvements were also underway on the Arrowhead road, with contractors widening rock cuts outside of Arrowhead, to complete the road to the 24-mile ferry.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 22, 1931

Over 1,500 tulips were blooming in the flower bed at the extreme west of the Canadian Pacific Railway station, exciting the attention and admiration of passengers. The flower beds behind the station were always attractive, but this display of tulips surpassed anything seen before in the station gardens.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 22, 1941

A symbolic five-foot torch was being flown across Canada en route to Winston Churchill, in support of the Victory Loan Campaign, and communities were joining in the celebration. Revelstoke planned a parade for May 24th from the Cenotaph to Mountain View Park (now Queen Elizabeth Park). The torch was presented to the British Prime Minister on Dominion Day, July 1, 1941.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 17, 1951

A District Mosquito League was formed to determine the best methods to eradicate the pests. Sloughs in the vicinity had been oiled, and the committee arranged for the purchase of a surplus US Army sprayer.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 18, 1961

The DOKK Lodge was planning a Carnival as a fundraiser for improvements to the Farwell playground, opposite Farwell Elementary School. The pool was already completed, and other improvements were underway.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 20, 1971

The Christian and Missionary Alliance Church purchased the former school building at Arrowhead. They planned to run a children’s and family camp, under the name Camp Arrowhead. The school was the only building left in Arrowhead after the community was abandoned due to the Arrow Lakes Reservoir caused by the Hugh Keenleyside Dam at Castlegar.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 23, 1991

Revelstoke Museum and Archives held its 5th annual Victorian Tea, serving treats from recipes handed down for generations. The tea began the summer season for the museum, which was highlighting new artifacts, including a grizzly bear cub, and a commemorative chair from the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, May 23, 2001

The School Board backed off on their plans to make Big Eddy Elementary a kindergarten to Grade 3 only school. The board agreed to look at alternate options to keep the district under budget.

 

Most Read