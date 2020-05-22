Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 21

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 19, 1900

The Relief of Mafeking, a British victory in the Boer War was celebrated in Revelstoke. The town of Mafeking, South Africa, with about 7,500 residents and about 2,000 British soldiers, had been under siege by Boer forces for seven months before being liberated on May 12.

A public holiday was proclaimed in Revelstoke, and a parade was organized.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, May 21, 1910

Halley’s Comet passed overhead on May 18th, and the local newspaper reported, “Locally the sky assumed a hazy appearance with a strong sulphurous smell in the air. The air was fully charged with electricity.”

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 20, 1920

Revelstoke’s new public library had a successful first month of operation, 176 paid-up members, and almost 496 books borrowed. The librarian was Minnie Archibald. The Library Board purchased 100 books from Mr. Ernie Bond and they will be added to the collection.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 21, 1930

Douglas Abrahamson, who was born and raised in Revelstoke was achieving considerable success in his capacity as lecturer for the Canadian Forestry Association. His territory extended over Vancouver Island.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 23, 1940

The public works department of the city oiled the recently rebuilt section of Third Street between Boyle Avenue and the brewery on Charles Street. Oiling on other streets which were not paved was to be carried out as weather conditions allowed.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 18, 1950

The pioneer grocery store of the late Louis C. Masson was purchased by brothers Boyd and Robert McMahon. Masson had started the business, located where Royal LePage Realty is now, around 1910. The new owners were born and raised in Revelstoke.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 19, 1960

Lieutenant-Governor Georges Vanier and Madame Vanier passed through Revelstoke on May 15 en route to the coast. Mayor Walter Hardman and Mrs. Hardman met them at the station, along with several local citizens. George Meldrum, superintendent of the CPR’s Revelstoke division, accompanied His Excellency and Madame Vanier over the division.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 22, 1980

The school board was considering two different recommendations regarding the future of Selkirk School, as presented by a joint committee of trustee and parent representatives. One of the recommendations was for the permanent closure of Selkirk School, while the other was for extensive renovations, which would likely not be covered by the Ministry of Education. The commission was split, with three members supporting closure and two supporting renovation.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 24, 2000

The Revelstoke chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority unveiled an Angel of Hope statue in Woodenhead Park on May 25, National Missing Children’s Day in Canada. The angel was dedicated to Brianne Wolgram, who was reported missing in September of 1998. This remains an open RCMP investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.

