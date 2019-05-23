Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 22

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 20, 1899

Great improvements had been made to Halcyon Hot Springs under the management of W.C. Husband. The grounds were being landscaped, and a six-foot walk was made up to “the point from which the boiling mineral waters burst forth from their hidden source in the mountain side for the benefit of suffering humanity and occasionally as a side issue to dampen a little Scotch whiskey.”

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, May 22, 1909

Four men came down a few days ago from the Consolation mine, French Creek, with about $1,500 worth of coarse gold which was purchased by the Canadian Bank of Commerce.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 22, 1919

This issue included a story of local man, James Lawrence, who won a Distinguished Cross Medal during the war. He enlisted in D Company of the 54th Battalion in June, 1915, and was drafted to the Canadian Light Horse cavalry regiment in France. He was wounded in the battle of Passchendaele, but later returned to active service. At Cattigny Wood, he was instrumental in a battle which saw the capture of 500 German prisoners, and 60 machine guns. Lawrence returned to Revelstoke in May 1919, along with many other local soldiers.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 22, 1929

More than 150 members of the Young Australian League came to Revelstoke for a two-day visit, where they were billeted with local families. The young men were taken up Mount Revelstoke, to Begbie Falls, and to Silver Tip Falls. A banquet was held at the YMCA gym, and a dance was arranged by Revelstoke High School. The visitors assembled at the cenotaph for a ceremony to honour the war casualties from Revelstoke.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 26, 1939

The entire city was preparing for the upcoming Royal Visit of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (later Queen Mother) on May 29. Revelstoke was expecting thousands of people from the Okanagan and the Kootenays to come here to see the King and Queen. Local stores had been decorating in anticipation of the visit, including Sturdy Hardware, who had created a replica of the H.M.S. Repulse, which was assigned to bring Their Majesties to Canada.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 22, 1969

At a special meeting of city council, the development of Birchcliffe Park and Begbie Falls reserve lands was discussed with Hon. W.K. Kiernan, minister of Recreation and Conservation. City council, which owns Birchcliffe Park, felt it would be too expensive for the city to develop the area and the minister was asked to explore the possibility of establishing a provincial park at Begbie Falls. The land had been donated to the city by A.E. Miller in the 1940s.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 24, 1979

Canadians went to the polls and elected the first minority government since 1962. The Conservatives formed the government under the leadership of Joe Clark. No Liberals were elected in B.C. In the Kootenay East-Revelstoke riding, Stan Graham won over Sid Parker, who took the Revelstoke vote but could not carry the riding.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 24, 1989

The City of Revelstoke was asking the federal government to tear down Hill View Manor apartments on Basford Drive. The 79-unit building, built in 1976 as part of the Thunderbird project to provide housing to construction workers and their families, was poorly built, and by 1989 had been condemned.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 26, 1999

Downie Timber’s West Twin Creek Innovative Viewscape Management Project was blending old and new forestry practices. The project involved selective harvesting, and included horse-logging, cable-logging and helicopter-logging. Downie Timber and the Revelstoke Forest Workers Group were setting up tours of the logging show.

Items from past Revelstoke newspapers gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.