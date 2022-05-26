Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 26

Madison Bridal

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, May 28, 1892

A bushfire which started three weeks previously near the sawmill (near Victoria Road and Fifth Street East), was still burning, and had caused considerable loss. The smelter (on land beyond the current Community Centre parking lot), was close to being singed, and a few shacks nearby were burned down. The fire continued onto the mountainside above CPR hill.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 28, 1902

A public meeting was held to decide whether Revelstoke would host any events in celebration of the coronation of Edward VII. They agreed to hold sports events in celebration, including Caledonian Games, Lacrosse, Football, Baseball, Cricket, and the Gun Club, with teams attending from throughout the interior region. The committees appointed included: Grounds, Reception & Transportation, Printing & Advertising, and Programme.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, May 29, 1912

The Executives of the Revelstoke Progress Club had a meeting at city hall. They announced that the government would give $10,000 to be appropriated towards the cost of building a road to the summit of Mount Revelstoke. Surveying would begin right away. The committee also learned about the intention of the C.P.R. to build a mountain summer resort and chalet at the summit of Mount Revelstoke.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 25, 1922

Revelstoke held their first May Day festival, and it was a big success. Doris Abrahamson was crowned May Queen, and a maypole dance was held at Recreation Park (now Queen Elizabeth Park.) The Members of the Women’s Canadian Club are credited with the idea of crowning the May Queen at the festival.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, May 27, 1932

Revelstoke officially shifted to being under the provincial police. The system would cost the city $3,467.50 per year, spread out over four installments. The previous city police stationed would be maintained for use as the provincial police headquarters for the city and region. The city would retain all fines.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, May 28, 1942

After protest from four tourist camp owners asking for reconsideration, council had a lengthy discussion regarding their previous decision to refuse Japanese evacuees from the coast to move into Revelstoke. According to the article, some alderman argued that Japanese evacuees should be able to settle in the city. Reasons given were that Japanese people were already settling outside city limits, they did business in the city, and that prejudices were not substantiated. Ultimately, they passed the motion to continue regulations against local domicile of the Japanese evacuees from the coast, with the exception of Missionary Nomoto, who had been granted permission to reside in the city limits.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 29, 1952

The Baseball Club held a holiday program for Victoria Day at Recreation Park. The day included a parade from the Civic Centre to Recreation Park, a baseball tournament with the B.C. Interior League, and a dance for the kids in the evening.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 24, 1962

Clearing of Block 70 started for the site of the new civic arena. R.L. Crowe of Arrowhead offered to take merchantable timber cut on the lot, treat it and sell it, and give proceeds back to the arena fund.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 25, 1972

Mount Mackenzie Ski Hill ordered a new 3,500 foot chairlift. The lift line was already cleared, and surveying would take place that week. They hoped to have it operating by the next season. The project was estimated to cost about $75,000.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 27, 1982

A $6 million mitigation package was negotiated between Fish and Wildlife and B.C. Hydro for losses incurred from the Revelstoke dam. Council addressed the Environment Minister, expressing that they believed the $900,000 proposed for high altitude wildlife and lower waterfowl would be better used for park development or fish enhancement.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 29, 1992

Over seventy people attended the sod-turning ceremony for Revelstoke’s new heritage railway museum. Ruby Nobbs, a long-time resident and the former manager of Revelstoke Museum and Archives, was given the honour of turning the first shovel of soil at the ceremony. The ceremony was held as a marker for the beginning of construction and completion of fundraising.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, May 29, 2002

Selkirk Clinic closed for one day, as local doctors were participating in a protest launched by the B.C. Medical Association regarding provincial budget cuts. Queen Victoria Hospital was not amongst the hospitals in the interior that had service withdrawals from doctors.

