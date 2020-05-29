Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 28

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 26, 1900

H.A. Brown opened up a cigar and tobacco store in the corner of his new business building at the corner of First Street West and Connaught Avenue. He also carried pipes, smoking accessories, confectionery and candies, as well as bicycles. Other stores were expected to occupy the rest of the building. The building now houses Pure Image Studios, Beyond Gifts, and Art on First.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, May 25, 1910

Revelstoke celebrated the Victoria Day holiday with a sports meet sponsored by the YMCA. The City Band played throughout the day. Events such as shotput, races, high jump, hurdles, sack races, and other events took place with men, women, and children participating. Cricket, baseball, and soccer games also took place, and a dance was held in the evening.

Remembrance Day service at the Court House, May 23, 1920. Emma Roberts, photographer. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives #3409)

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 27, 1920

The first Remembrance Day service for those who died in the Great War was held on May 23 at the Court House, under the auspices of the Women’s Canadian Club. About 40 returned veterans were present. Wreaths were placed beneath the memorial. November 11 was known then as Armistice Day, and the name was changed to Remembrance Day in Canada in 1931.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 28, 1930

The city public works department was dredging the Illecillewaet River near the Fourth Street bridge. A dipper, operated by a 20 horse power gasoline engine, was removing a small island in the centre of the river. It was hoped that this would stop the water from washing away the north bank, and stop the flooding that happened in 1928, when the river overflowed its banks and took one house downstream. Milton Haner was in charge of the work.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 30, 1940

A group of about 150 former servicemen from the First World War met in the Drill Hall to discuss the war situation. Williard Johnstone, president of the Revelstoke Branch of the Canadian Legion, presided over the meeting. Speakers were concerned about enemy aliens in the community, and their possible allegiance to the enemy forces. It was suggested that a record be kept of all purchases of guns, ammunition, and blasting power.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 25, 1950

May Day celebrations took place at Mountain View Park (now Queen Elizabeth Park) where Juanita Cocoroch was crowned as the new May Queen, succeeding Sonja Coueffin, the 1949 May Queen. Train bearers and flower girls were Susan White, Gail Hooley, Lynne Mortimer, Karen Taverna, Charlene Bennison, and Sharon Clarke. Mrs. Peggy Norberg and her students performed Scottish dances, and renowned bagpiper Ian Inkster provided the music. The largest crowd in the history of the celebration thronged the grandstand and surrounding area.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 26, 1960

Many people in Revelstoke saw a bright meteorite which flashed across the sky on May 24. The spectacle caused a great deal of excitement throughout the interior.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 28, 1970

Hans Gmoser, well-known mountaineer, was in Revelstoke the previous week in connection with his company Canadian Mountain Holidays. His aim is to popularize the sport of mountaineering in western Canada. His company was in its 16th year of operations, and focused on helicopter access for skiing and climbing.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 28, 1980

The Italian Canadian Club was formed in Revelstoke. Their first activity was an Italian supper for the School Carnival, where they raised $300.

