Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 29

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 27, 1899

The Queen’s Birthday was celebrated with a community sports day, including competitors from Kamloops. There was a gun club shoot, boys’ and girls’ races, firemen’s races, and a greased pig contest. This event “came off partly in the school yard and partly over selected portions of the town site—selected by the pig.” It was finally caught by A. Maddocks. J. Richardson won the Fat Man’s Race and Matthew Pettipiece won the Old Man’s Race.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, May 29, 1909

There was a slide on the CPR line one mile west of Three Valley on May 29. Several stretches of track had to be built in order to bypass the slide area, but the track was rebuilt the same day.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 29, 1919

331 returned soldiers had been welcomed back to B.C. by the Soldiers’ Welcome Home Committee over the past several weeks. The previous week, 69 men of the 7th Battalion arrived and an enjoyable evening was arranged for them in the YMCA. Some of the men were from Revelstoke, but many were from other communities in B.C. and continued on to their homes.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 29, 1929

The palatial CPR Arrow Lakes steamer, SS Bonnington, was thoroughly overhauled at the Nakusp shipyards and put into summer tourist service between Arrowhead and Robson. Captain Fitzsimmons was in charge of the steamboat.

Crowds waiting at the Revelstoke station for the arrival of the Royal Couple, May 29, 1939. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 5140)

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 2, 1839

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (later Queen Mother) stopped in Revelstoke during their cross-country tour where about 9,000 people were gathered to greet them. The population of Revelstoke was between 3,000 and 4,000 at the time. Visitors came from the Okanagan and the Kootenays to catch a glimpse of the Royal Couple. Many visitors had been waiting in heavy rain for several hours, and the Queen expressed her concern for the elderly people and children who braved the weather. The King and Queen stepped off the platform into the mud to greet people.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 2, 1949

The Revelstoke Spikes baseball team won a 6-1 victory over the Kamloops team, leaving the local team as the only undefeated squad in the Interior League. Rico Ditomassi was the star at the plate for the Spikes, hitting two for five, including his first four-master of the season.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 28, 1959

A contract for more than $533,000 was awarded to Highway Construction Company Limited, and Peter Kiewet and Sons of Canada Ltd. of Vancouver for construction of two bridges over the Illecillewaet River in Glacier National Park as part of the Rogers Pass Highway project.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 29, 1969

Trans-Inland Airlines was applying for a licence to provide rural air service to Prince George, Valemount, McBride, Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Kelowna, and Revelstoke.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, May 31, 1989

City Council was seeking citizens to form a recycling and waste management commission to develop a program for the city.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, June 2, 1999

City planner Tom Knight said there was no truth to a rumour that the city was considering a low-cost housing project in the Nichol Road area of Arrow Heights.

No application for any kind of housing project had come into the city, and the city had no plans to lead any such projects.

