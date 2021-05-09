Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 6

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, May 9, 1891

There is a marked dearth of houses to rent in town, while the demand is lively. Enterprising property owners would do well to put some money into building comfortable cottages for rental.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 8, 1901

A slide at Glacier took 70 hours to clear before trains could get through. The slide blocked the line for a mile and a half, carrying away parts of snowsheds 19 and 20. By the time the slide was cleared, there were five trains and about 400 passengers waiting to get through.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, May 6, 1911

Alderman Hector McKinnon was able to save the city $96 for the year by removing telephones from the City Clerk’s residence, the Fire Chief’s residence, and the Mayor’s office. McKinnon proclaimed, “The council of this year must not go out of office with an overdraft, and if it is persisted in, then everyone of you will be liable for the amount.”

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 5, 1921

The Windsor Café and Grill in the Windsor Hotel (now the Regent) was under the management of Woo Lum. They advertised quick service, meals at all hours, the best dressed waiters, and seats reserved for ladies. The café had been newly renovated.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 8, 1931

The Campbell Avenue wooden culvert, carrying the water from Tapping Creek into the Columbia River, gave way at the river bank. The cave-in carried with it a large portion of the bank, and uprooted a number of trees. A flume was placed under the culvert, after mattressing the sides of the bank. The culvert was to be replaced as soon as possible.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 7, 1941

Clara Yee Kwong, well-known local girl, led all British Columbia in the examinations for title and certificate of “Registered Nurse.” Miss Kwong trained in Vancouver General Hospital. She had an exceptionally outstanding scholastic career in Revelstoke before entering the nursing program. She went on to have a long and distinguished career in nursing.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 3, 1951

Revelstoke ski jumper Jack White was named as a spare to the Canadian Olympic Ski Team by the Western Canadian Ski Association. White later became the CPR Superintendent in Revelstoke.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 4, 1961

Drew Allen, Vernon architect submitted plans for a new arena at the City Council meeting. His plan would cost $132,000 for a full arena with two sheets of ice, concrete floor, box office, seats, etc. The Recreation Committee were to study the plan and bring in a recommendation.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 6, 1971

A walk-a-thon to raise money for the Centennial pool was to take place on the coming Sunday. Buses were available to take participants to the two starting points – 15 miles and 25 miles west of Revelstoke. Drinks and light food was being made available to the walkers, as well as mobile washroom facilities. Walkers were getting sponsors to raise money for the pool project.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 6, 1981

Three local prospectors had made a discovery of high grade tungsten in the Big Bend area north of Revelstoke. The claim was acquired by Andaurex Resources Inc. The original find of the hard-to-identify mineral was made in a rock cut of a new road being built to the Mica Dam project. Tungsten was valued for use in tungsten-carbide drill bits for oil and gas exploration and sub-surface coal mining.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 8, 1991

Selkirk Water Limited, a local water bottling plant, announced that they had signed a contract with Japanese-based Northern Pacific Trading Co. to provide ship water to Japan. President of Selkirk Water, Ed Gerloff, estimated the new contract to be worth around $100,000 a year. They planned to increase their staff from six to eight people to fulfill the new contract.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, May 9, 2001

The Brianne Wolgram case remained on the list of top cases for the Missing Children’s Society of Canada. Two new investigators were assigned to the case. Brianne Wolgram disappeared on September 5, 1998, at the age of 19. The case is an open investigation with the RCMP.

