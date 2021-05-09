Tapping Creek ran through the property of Robert Tapping, across the tracks from Campbell Avenue. The house was removed in the 1960s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2013)

Tapping Creek ran through the property of Robert Tapping, across the tracks from Campbell Avenue. The house was removed in the 1960s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2013)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 6

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, May 9, 1891

There is a marked dearth of houses to rent in town, while the demand is lively. Enterprising property owners would do well to put some money into building comfortable cottages for rental.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 8, 1901

A slide at Glacier took 70 hours to clear before trains could get through. The slide blocked the line for a mile and a half, carrying away parts of snowsheds 19 and 20. By the time the slide was cleared, there were five trains and about 400 passengers waiting to get through.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, May 6, 1911

Alderman Hector McKinnon was able to save the city $96 for the year by removing telephones from the City Clerk’s residence, the Fire Chief’s residence, and the Mayor’s office. McKinnon proclaimed, “The council of this year must not go out of office with an overdraft, and if it is persisted in, then everyone of you will be liable for the amount.”

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 5, 1921

The Windsor Café and Grill in the Windsor Hotel (now the Regent) was under the management of Woo Lum. They advertised quick service, meals at all hours, the best dressed waiters, and seats reserved for ladies. The café had been newly renovated.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 8, 1931

The Campbell Avenue wooden culvert, carrying the water from Tapping Creek into the Columbia River, gave way at the river bank. The cave-in carried with it a large portion of the bank, and uprooted a number of trees. A flume was placed under the culvert, after mattressing the sides of the bank. The culvert was to be replaced as soon as possible.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 7, 1941

Clara Yee Kwong, well-known local girl, led all British Columbia in the examinations for title and certificate of “Registered Nurse.” Miss Kwong trained in Vancouver General Hospital. She had an exceptionally outstanding scholastic career in Revelstoke before entering the nursing program. She went on to have a long and distinguished career in nursing.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 3, 1951

Revelstoke ski jumper Jack White was named as a spare to the Canadian Olympic Ski Team by the Western Canadian Ski Association. White later became the CPR Superintendent in Revelstoke.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 4, 1961

Drew Allen, Vernon architect submitted plans for a new arena at the City Council meeting. His plan would cost $132,000 for a full arena with two sheets of ice, concrete floor, box office, seats, etc. The Recreation Committee were to study the plan and bring in a recommendation.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 6, 1971

A walk-a-thon to raise money for the Centennial pool was to take place on the coming Sunday. Buses were available to take participants to the two starting points – 15 miles and 25 miles west of Revelstoke. Drinks and light food was being made available to the walkers, as well as mobile washroom facilities. Walkers were getting sponsors to raise money for the pool project.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 6, 1981

Three local prospectors had made a discovery of high grade tungsten in the Big Bend area north of Revelstoke. The claim was acquired by Andaurex Resources Inc. The original find of the hard-to-identify mineral was made in a rock cut of a new road being built to the Mica Dam project. Tungsten was valued for use in tungsten-carbide drill bits for oil and gas exploration and sub-surface coal mining.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 8, 1991

Selkirk Water Limited, a local water bottling plant, announced that they had signed a contract with Japanese-based Northern Pacific Trading Co. to provide ship water to Japan. President of Selkirk Water, Ed Gerloff, estimated the new contract to be worth around $100,000 a year. They planned to increase their staff from six to eight people to fulfill the new contract.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, May 9, 2001

The Brianne Wolgram case remained on the list of top cases for the Missing Children’s Society of Canada. Two new investigators were assigned to the case. Brianne Wolgram disappeared on September 5, 1998, at the age of 19. The case is an open investigation with the RCMP.

Local History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Popular historical Facebook page Lost Kootenays set to release book

Just Posted

Claire Sieber’s piece, Sifting, was one of the winner’s in last year’s contest. (Contributed)
Revelstoke Reflections art contest launched again

This is the second year for the art prize presented by Arts Revelstoke

Tapping Creek ran through the property of Robert Tapping, across the tracks from Campbell Avenue. The house was removed in the 1960s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2013)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 6

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Nuns of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, carry some of her relics during a vigil of prayer in preparation for the canonization of Mother Teresa in the St. John in Latheran Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. In which city did she do much of her charitable work? (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
QUIZ: How much do you know about these motherhood issues?

In honour of Mother’s Day, take this 10-question quiz

A medical worker prepares vials of the COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Sinopharm, left, Sputnik V, center, and Pfizer at a vaccine centre, in the Usce shopping mall in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Serbian authorities are looking for incentives for people to boost vaccination that has slowed down in recent weeks amid widespread anti-vaccination and conspiracy theories in the Balkan nation. The government has also promised a payment of around 25 euros to everyone who gets vaccinated by the end of May. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
38 new COVID-19 cases, more than 335k vaccines administered in Interior Health

Interior Health also to start targeted vaccinations in high transmission neighbourhoods

FILE PHOTO
Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available, as AstraZeneca supply runs low: Interior Health

Province expecting large volumes of Pfizer BioNTech as age-based cohort immunization program ramps up

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Mathieu Bourgault (13) tries unsuccessfully to deflect past West Kelowna goalie Johnny Derrick during the Warriors’ come-from-behind 7-6 BC Hockey Leaguje pod shootout victory Saturday, May 8, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors rally to edge Salmon Arm in shootout

Warriors overcome three significant deficits to post 7-6 BCHL pod win in Vernon; Silverbacks finish pod 9-7-2-2

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

City of Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal proposed two blocks of Main Street be closed to bolster recovery for downtown businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon’s ‘support local’ Main Street closure would cost city $24K, staff say

Bylaw costs, loss of parking revenue and equipment logistics behind price tag

Five properties have been added to the Lake Country fire protection zone, after council moved to expand the local service area Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (Google Maps)
Lake Country expands fire protection zone, covering 5 exposed properties

The properties petitioned to join the local service area after being left out ‘for reasons unknown’

Most Read