Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 9

Madison Bridal

Contributor

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, May 7, 1892

A meeting was held at the Victoria Hotel to form a cricket club. They hoped there would be enough interest to allow for a match on May 24th.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 3, 1902

The ping pong tournament held in Revelstoke was a big success. Both singles and doubles were hosted, although the doubles would conclude at a later date. The paper praised the entertainment committees for a job well done.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, May 4, 1912

A ceremony was held for the laying of the corner stone for the new Court House. A mile long procession of citizens marched to the ceremony, beginning at the school. Militia and the Revelstoke City Band led the children, who each carried the Union Jack. Mayor Sutherland and aldermen joined the procession at City Hall before they marched to the Masonic Temple where members joined. At the ceremony, the “Maple Leaf Forever” was sung as Ceremony Grand Master J. Burd laid the corner stone. A banquet was given at the King Edward hotel.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 4, 1922

Mr. A. J. Waskett, manager of the Diamond Lumber Co., was making arrangements for a planing mill and box factory in Revelstoke. Construction was set to begin at the end of May. Mr. Waskett sought assistance from the city, asking to be exempt from taxes for ten years, as it would benefit the city in power and through employing locals. The mill would run in conjunction with Arrowhead, with lumber being cut prior to being shipped here for manufacturing.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, May 6, 1932

An interior baseball league was formed at a meeting in Enderby. It was the first time in several years that Revelstoke was part of an inter-city league. The league would start in the middle of May, and would include Revelstoke, Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Vernon, and Kelowna.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, May 7, 1942

The Wartime Prices and Trade Board issued an order for merchants to curtail retail deliveries, pick-ups, exchanges, refunds, and sales on approval as part of the war time campaign to conserve materials such as rubber, gasoline, and motorized equipment. Merchants were encouraged to follow the British method of conserving paper and not wrap pre-packaged commodities. Retailers were restricted to one motorized delivery a day for parcels over $1.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 8, 1952

A large audience attended the performance from the Kinsmen Minstrels of Salmon Arm. The paper states that there was a “revived interest throughout the continent in the old fashioned minstrel show.”

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 3, 1962

At the largely attended Royal Canadian Legion meeting, it was decided that construction for the new Legion Hall would begin as soon as the final plans were approved. The new hall had to be built after a devastating fire destroyed the previous building a month prior. The hall would be approximately 60 by 80 feet, with a basement and two stories.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 5, 1972

A delegation from the United Transportation Union expressed concern to City Council over the Supreme Court decision to allow Kootenay and Elk railway to build a controversial line from Crowsnest district to U.S.A. border. If the Canadian Pacific coal trains disappeared in response, the decision could greatly affect Revelstoke. Forty regular employees of the C.P.R. could be affected in the Revelstoke division. Council decided to send telegrams to the Minister of Transport and local MP Doug Stuart in objection to the loss of coal trains.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 5, 1982

The cutbacks at Queen Victoria Hospital would amount to $100,000, or the cost of six full time employees. These cuts came after cutbacks to other hospitals throughout the province. The major effect would be on the part time and relief help. No programs would be cut, but they may be reduced. With the level of service required, they did not believe cuts would be possible on the new Long Term Acute Wing, but they would have to wait to hear more from the Minister of Health.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 8, 1992

Downie St. Sawmill would invest $5 million into expanding its operation. They hoped to implement a dry sorter and dry kiln. The expansion would make the mill more competitive in the marketplace, and would bring more job opportunities for Revelstoke locals.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, May 8, 2002

Revelstoke saw a drop in about one third of its mountain caribou, and experts were perplexed as to why. Compared to the 300 caribou in the 1999 census, the April 2002 census showed only 200 caribou in the region. Biologists were unable to find one exact reason for the decline, and hypothesized that it was likely due to a combination of factors.

Madison Bridal is the project manager at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

