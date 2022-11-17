Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 17

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, November 19, 1892

The Revelstoke Sawmill burnt to the ground. A workman discovered the fire in the main building around 2:30 a.m. in the main building. His first response was to wake up some folks who were nearby, but by the time he returned, the mill was entirely on fire. The estimated damage was assumed to be around $10,000. Today, that would cost upward of $350,000.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 20, 1902

Mr. King, a photographer, who was in Revelstoke a year prior returned, and had opened a photo studio in the building formerly occupied by the Kootenay Mail. His specialty was intended to be small pictures and photo ornaments.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, November 20, 1912

The police commission, led by Mayor Sutherland, met with citizens to discuss citizens’ complaints regarding police enforcement. Sutherland did not budge on his views and indicated that the police would not change their ways and continue to strictly enforce laws such as those which prohibited gambling and heavily restricted alcohol service.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 15, 1922

A Mr. Blackberg made the papers for beating the local bowling high score. During a practice round, Blackberg made eight strikes and finished out the game with a score of 277. A perfect game being a score of 300, Blackberg’s 277 gave hope for the coming season of bowling.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, November 18, 1932

British Columbia was falling behind on its contribution to the Big Bend Section of the Trans-Canada highway which should have been near complete by this date. The Kidd committee which investigated British Columbia’s internal affairs recommended that the Big Bend project be dropped due to the lack of progress. Those who wished the project to continue stressed that the completion of Big Bend would be integral for tourism in Canada which was a steadily growing industry. The Big Bend Highway was finally completed in 1940.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, November 19, 1942

Christmas stocks were already in jeopardy, feared local merchants. While the earning power of the average Canadian had gone up, there was limited range on which to spend money. Most Christmas staples were already sold out and difficult if not impossible to replace. It was predicted that most people would be celebrating without familiar treats like Christmas candy or even classic desserts as ingredients were nearly depleted.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 20, 1952

The Legion officially opened a new lounge with an attractive entrance from First Street. It was reported to be a fine addition to the premises which had been considerably improved over the years past.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 15, 1962

Rogers Pass saw over half a million travellers since its opening. Around 600 000 cars were reported to have driven through the route. Numbers were very high after the opening in summer, and tapered off as fall set in. Nonetheless, it was an exciting report from the superintendent of Glacier and Revelstoke National Parks.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 16, 1972

Remembrance Day ceremony was largest and warmest recorded in fifty years. A parade of people marched in the sun to the cenotaph where the Shuswap Pipe Band played. Speeches and prayers were made in honor of those who were remembered. Most notable of all was the turnout of citizens.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 17, 1982

Former Olympian and local athlete, John McInnes was announced to be the torch bearer for the B.C. Winter Games taking place here in Revelstoke. The torch lighting ceremony was due to take place at the end of the week. While there were many candidates for the job, being from Revelstoke and such a notable athlete, McInnes was the natural choice.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, November 20, 1992

The CP Rail reports success for their first month of their YES program, a day-long session which outlined the government regulations and the company’s environmental policies to encourage a greener organization. In addition, the company had recently cleaned up a used oil dump site in Revelstoke and reported to be reusing 20 per cent of their oils and lubricants.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, November 20, 2002

A large rock blocked morning traffic at the avalanche gate at the Three Valley Gap. An enormous boulder slid down onto the highway and blocked one entire lane. The maintenance crew guessed the boulder to have weighed about 27 tonnes but assured it was not the largest they had seen. Luckily, there was no harm done except to the road’s surface itself.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

