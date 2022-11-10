Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 10

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, November 12, 1892

Six cows that had escaped into the wild during the summer were tracked down during a cattle hunting expedition. In total, ten cows had wandered into the bush. The six found had become rather wild and hard to corral. After a bit of a struggle, they were returned to their yard. Three of the cows attempted to break free a second time, but Mr. Sutherland ran into the familiar cows as they meandered toward their old feeding ground and returned them.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 13, 1902

John Sanderson came down from McCullough Creek in the Big Bend with a splendid sample of coarse gold from the McCullough Creek Hydraulic Mining Co.’s property.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, November 9, 1912

Following the announcement of the construction of a railway along the Big Bend, Revelstoke saw a real estate boom including the sale of a prominent property to a mysterious Mr. George Arthur of Prince Arthur. The mystery surrounding Mr. Arthur began with his large purchase of the City Hotel raising questions of who this wealthy buyer was. The mystery surrounding the out of town buyer only grew when Molson Bank found his cheque to have bounced. The gentleman was to be held in custody until his identity could be proven.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 8, 1922

The Revelstoke Fire Brigade, “with their wives and sweethearts,” celebrated Thanksgiving in the No.1 Hall. In total, there were 70 people gathering for a chicken supper, cards, prizes, and, dancing.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, November 10, 1932

In light of the Great Depression, Revelstoke gathered a committee to handle a Christmas Cheer Fund. The fund was returning to see that every family had a bright and happy Christmas season.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, November 12, 1942

The Canadian Legion recorded record poppy sales for one day coming in at $188.47 which was a considerable jump from the record from the year prior which was $154.64. The ideal day with lots of foot traffic led to the most successful record which the Canadian Legion was highly appreciative of.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 13, 1952

The Kinsmen club reported an attendance of over 700 children at their Halloween celebrations at the Civic Centre and Selkirk Hall. They hosted kids from preschool age all the way up to high schoolers.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 8, 1962

The Mountain Shadow Drive-In Theatre was opened on Golf Course Road. A large crowd attended a free showing. The mayor commented that negotiations to include the drive-in within city limits were underway and proceeding well.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 8, 1972

The Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club purchased the land that it still operates on today. The property was bought off of Paul Levesque and the deal was finalized the Saturday prior. Shortly after the papers were signed, the club had a large bulldozer on the property ready to level the land. The club was excited to get to work as they had been working for three years to secure a property.

40 years ago: The Review, November 10, 1982

Renowned Canadian pianist André Gagnon performed in the Mountain View Elementary School gymnasium on the Monday night. He was accompanied by a six piece band. He received not one but two standing ovations for his performance.

30 years ago: Time Review, November 10, 1992

B.C. Gas mistakenly presented a franchise fee cheque to the city of Revelstoke due to an accounting error. The franchise fee system was standard practice for B.C. Gas in other Interior communities, but Revelstoke was an exception because of its small local market for gas service at the time. Due to the error B.C. Gas unofficially requested to have the money back, although the city told them it would be held in trust for the company until it sent an official request for its return.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Review 2002

A consultant from the ministry of transportation drafted a nine question survey on ferry tolls and presented it to citizens. The survey skipped over asking if people would even be willing to pay a toll and instead jumped to questions about how a toll should function. People were offended at the idea of a toll. Capt. Ian MacKenzie, marine branch manager for Revelstoke at the time believed with enough public outcry the ministry would at least revisit the issue before making a final decision.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

