Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 21

Cathy English

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 22, 1899

A meeting of the shareholders of the Great Western Mines, Limited was held in their office on Front Street. About 900,000 shares were represented at the meeting, at which it was resolved to increase the capital stock of the company by $250,000 in order to acquire the Ajax, the adjoining claim on the south to the Nellie L., in the Trout Lake region.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, November 20, 1909

The Revelstoke branch of the Socialist Party met, with H.N. Coursier in the chair. W. Lefeaux stated that Premier McBride had abused and ridiculed the Socialist party, but that the movement was spreading rapidly in every country.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 20, 1919

The 1919 Victory Loan Campaign in Revelstoke district was an immense success, closing with the magnificent sum of $224,400, greatly surpassing the quota of $104,000. Revelstoke was awarded the Prince of Wales flag for surpassing its quota.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 20, 1929

Over a year’s accumulation of debris was swept through the gates at the hydro plant dam on the Illecillewaet River. While the hydro plant was closed down the diesel auxiliary plant on Campbell Avenue carried the load.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 24, 1939

The superintendent of Mount Revelstoke National Park informed the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club that he is endeavoring to have the Banff Hatchery reserve 10,000 fingerlings for the re-stocking of Miller and Eva Lakes in Mount Revelstoke National Park for the following spring.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 24, 1949

James Langille landed a sturgeon near Arrowhead. The fish weighed 240 pounds, and was eight feet 10 inches long. It took several hours to land the sturgeon.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 19, 1959

A proposed by-law was being put before voters on November 28 to authorize the borrowing of $1,250,000 to construct a hydro-electric plant at Cranberry Creek. Plans for the project had been prepared by Sir William Halcrow and Partners Ltd. The by-law stated that the capacity of the present electric light system had been completely utilized, and that it was advisable to develop an efficient hydro-electric system.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 20, 1969

Plans for a new federal building were announced to city council. Arthur Laing, minister of public works, announced $100,000 to start construction on the building between 1971 and 1972 and promised another $290,000 i to complete it.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 21, 1979

A historic trapping cabin north of Revelstoke was burned down by vandals. The cabin was meant for visitors and was furnished with a double bed, a single bed and a bunk bed. There were also dishes and non-deteriorating food items as well as running water. The cabin had been used since 1945 but in recent years became more and more vandalized.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, November 22, 1989

City of Revelstoke representatives met with David Hughes of Per Val of Montreal to clear up changes to the agreement regarding the proposed Mt. Mackenzie ski hill development. City council was concerned with the open-ended nature of the agreement and clarified many concerns in the recent discussions.