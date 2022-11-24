Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 24

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, November 26, 1892

As the Revelstoke snowplows took their first voyage of the season, shipments up to Big Bend came to a close. The town was preparing for a very snowy winter bidding adieu to all that would be blocked by the snow. The settlement at Big Bend was expected to go to spring on the resources they had thus far due to the barrier the snow would create between them and Revelstoke.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, November 27, 1902

Contractor Hugh Laughead completed his new business block on Mackenzie Avenue, and druggist Walter Bews was in the process of moving in. The painting firm of Ramsay and McKenzie had the contract for painting the Laughead block and the trims and interiors of the new brick C.B. Hume & Co. department store building. Bews Drug Store is currently WK Garden Restaurant.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, November 23, 1912

Famous dancer, Mr. Nicholson was to host a dance that coming week. Mr. Nicholson would be accompanied by the five piece Revelstoke orchestra. Nicholson had unfortunately lost his eye sight in a mining accident some years earlier. From his time in the mines, he had many friends from the mining industry in Revelstoke and would all be there to see Mr. Nicholson’s skilled dancing.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 22, 1922

The Women’s Auxiliary to the Great War Veterans Association was holding fundraising events for the Memorial Fund to build a cenotaph to the memory of Revelstoke’s fallen soldiers. Events at the Drill Hall and the Scandinavian Hall included concerts and games of chance. Prizes to the value of $600 were available to be won, including a $200 diamond ring for Guy Barber’s shop!

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 25, 1932

Nels Nelsen, world famous skier, was the victim of a distressing accident. While on a duck-hunting trip to Montana Slough, Nelsen’s skis came out from under him causing him to fall. His gun was accidently discharged during the tumble and it shot through his left hand. The hand had to be amputated and Nels Nelsens entered early retirement.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, November 26, 1942

Boys of the High School put in a long day’s work picking up scrap material around town and loading it into a CPR box car on the Campbell Avenue industrial spur. City trucks were used to haul the material. The box car was filled to capacity by the end of the day.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 27, 1952

Sections of the plaster ceiling in the recently built high school addition collapsed in one of the classrooms. Only one student was hurt with a minor cut. The School Board decided that the whole of the addition’s ceiling should be replaced as this was the second incident of this sort.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 22, 1962

The Revelstoke Art Group held its annual exhibition of paintings at the K.P. Hall. The exhibition featured local artists as well as entries from Kelowna, Penticton, Golden and Salmon Arm. All together there were about 125 paintings displayed, 17 of which were by Sophie Atkinson. The influence of Atkinson was noted in many of the paintings, and the help and encouragement she had given to the group was acknowledged.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 23, 1972

Provincial history was made in Revelstoke when Mayor Sid Parker called for student council representation on both the city’s advisory planning and recreation commissions. The Revelstoke was the first city in B.C. to invite student representation at the local political level. Parker said that he was proud of the young people of Revelstoke and felt they played a vitally important role in the community.

40 years ago: 1982

The Regional Board moved to initiate a restructured Economic Development Commission (EDC) program. This would create a sub-regional system which would allow each Commission to function independently but with the support of the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District. The change would be made in hopes to improve the effectiveness of the program.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, November 27, 1992

Ruby Nobbs, local historian and volunteer museum manager, was granted Freedom of the city. Nobbs was invited to a council meeting under the guise of giving a presentation on heritage. She knew something was up when her family started to fill the room. Mayor Geoff Battersby then announced that Ruby Nobbs was being presented with the “Freedom of the city, a most appropriate recognition for a remarkable lady.”

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, November 27, 2002

City council had approved a resolution endorsing a halt to train whistles at the Pearson Street crossing. Following the erection of a crossing guard at the crossing as well as barrier fencing on either side of the guard, both the city and CP Railway felt their liability concerns were satisfied and were just awaiting Transport Canada’s approval of their setup.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, Collections Manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

historyRevelstoke