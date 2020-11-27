Figure skaters in the old skating rink in the 1940s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4034)

Figure skaters in the old skating rink in the 1940s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4034)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 26

A look a local history as recorded by the newspaper

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Nov. 29, 1890

George Laforme made his last trip to the Big Bend for the season, and took his pack animals to Spallumcheen for the winter. His father, Louis Laforme, had spent several months with him at his claims on McCulloch Creek and was returning to his home near Morris, Manitoba.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 28, 1900

Tom Lewis of Revelstoke sent a letter back home from South Africa, where he was serving as a trooper with Strathcona’s Horse Regiment in the Boer War. He described an attack against the Boer forces that he was involved in. Lewis later returned from the war, and worked as a rancher until he signed up for active service in World War I. He died in the Battle for Hill 70 on August 21, 1917 at the age of 45.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Nov. 26, 1910

A perfectly preserved body of a man found in a cave in Northern Alaska was on display in the store building adjoining Revelstoke Meat Market. The body was found by a party of prospectors, and was lying on its side, the hands clenched on the chest, and the legs drawn up to the chin. It was believed to have been up to 1,000 years old. The newspaper account did not say who had brought it to Revelstoke for display.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 25, 1920

Returned soldiers will be given the opportunity to further their education at evening classes in the YMCA. If there is enough interest given to a given subject, a class can be arranged with funds given by the national council.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 26, 1930

The school board decided to hire Miss Amy Lee, R.N. for a new position of school nurse for the district.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 28, 1940

Revelstoke merchants decided to ban import and sale of Japanese oranges this Christmas season. This is due to growing tensions between Japan and America. Instead merchants were importing oranges from Louisiana.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 23, 1950

Big Eddy now has its own water service after long efforts to make it a reality. Residents of the Big Eddy had much praise for Wilford Clough, who worked tirelessly to make it a reality.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 24, 1960

The memorial arena, Revelstoke’s first old ice rink is being torn down. It is not expected that a new rink will be built for several years. The curling club requested that two sheets of curling ice be left for the club to operate. As for hockey players and figure skaters they would have to make do with various skating ponds around town.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 24, 1970

Revelstoke and Vernon met in a first-round match on the CBC televised program Reach for the Top. Revelstoke Secondary School was represented by A. Takahashi, Bob Grace, Kathy Humphrey, and Joseph Fuoco.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 20, 1980

The newspaper described the first meeting of newly elected Alderman Ralph Gallicano as a poor initiation, saying that the other council members were “alternately verbose, obtuse, nitpicking and confused.” It went on to say that council rejected a request from the Commanding Officer of the Rocky Mountain Rangers to purchase the Drill Hall. Council had missed out on an opportunity to purchase the building for $1, and were now looking at an $85,000 bill, which they had not budgeted for.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Nov. 29, 2000

The CPR Christmas Train was planning to return to Revelstoke as part of the second annual tour. The first tour in 1999 was a partnership between the Canadian Association of Food Banks, Canadian Pacific, and its employees. 2020 will mark the first year since then that the Holiday Train will not be travelling across the country.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country Tim Hortons brings smiles to food bank
Next story
North Okanagan students collect food for families in need

Just Posted

Follow public health recommendations, says Interior Health as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Revelstoke. (Image courtesy CDC)
Revelstoke positive COVID cases grows to 29

Interior Health announced a cluster in the community on Nov. 26

Figure skaters in the old skating rink in the 1940s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4034)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 26

A look a local history as recorded by the newspaper

Cst. Dane Storey was recognized as a member of Alexa’s Team, a provincial recognition paying tribute to police officers who make an extraordinary contribution to reducing the number of impaired drivers on the roads. (Submitted/Revelstoke RCMP)
Alexa’s Team awarded to Revelstoke RCMP officer

Cst. Dane Storey removed 59 impaired drivers from B.C. roads in 2019

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens for the season tomorrow, Nov. 27, 2020. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Know before you go: Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens tomorrow

Masks are mandatory, lineup opens at 6:30 a.m.

COVID-19 signage outside the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
UPDATE: 22 COVID cases in 14 days in Revelstoke

Interior Health is calling the increasing number of cases a community cluster

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

(Village of Lumby photo)
Mysterious, loud ‘boom’ shakes North Okanagan residents

Village staff, Earthquakes Canada aren’t sure what caused the explosion-like sound

Clarence Fulton students collect cash and non-perishable food donations for families in need in their community Friday, Nov. 27. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan students collect food for families in need

Annual event to support nine school families this year

Take a break from the slopes to discover the rich culture and diversity of Vernon. Michelle Beaudry photo, courtesy Tourism Vernon.
Tourism Vernon could see 40% cut to budget due to COVID-19

New approach to help residents and visitors activate their adventures

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
Two Fraser Valley churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

Penticton law courts
Osoyoos child sex offender in court

Shawn Titus, 37, is charged with possession of child porn

Leighton Allen Labute faces charges of animal abuse and allegedly has a string of social media accounts depicting disturbing content.
Accused Kelowna hamster killer has trial date set for 2021

Leighton Labute’s three day trial is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2021

(File)
Christmas break extended for UBCO students

Move made to support mental health of students, accommodate ‘overload’ of work

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Most Read