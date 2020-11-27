Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 26

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Nov. 29, 1890

George Laforme made his last trip to the Big Bend for the season, and took his pack animals to Spallumcheen for the winter. His father, Louis Laforme, had spent several months with him at his claims on McCulloch Creek and was returning to his home near Morris, Manitoba.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 28, 1900

Tom Lewis of Revelstoke sent a letter back home from South Africa, where he was serving as a trooper with Strathcona’s Horse Regiment in the Boer War. He described an attack against the Boer forces that he was involved in. Lewis later returned from the war, and worked as a rancher until he signed up for active service in World War I. He died in the Battle for Hill 70 on August 21, 1917 at the age of 45.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Nov. 26, 1910

A perfectly preserved body of a man found in a cave in Northern Alaska was on display in the store building adjoining Revelstoke Meat Market. The body was found by a party of prospectors, and was lying on its side, the hands clenched on the chest, and the legs drawn up to the chin. It was believed to have been up to 1,000 years old. The newspaper account did not say who had brought it to Revelstoke for display.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 25, 1920

Returned soldiers will be given the opportunity to further their education at evening classes in the YMCA. If there is enough interest given to a given subject, a class can be arranged with funds given by the national council.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 26, 1930

The school board decided to hire Miss Amy Lee, R.N. for a new position of school nurse for the district.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 28, 1940

Revelstoke merchants decided to ban import and sale of Japanese oranges this Christmas season. This is due to growing tensions between Japan and America. Instead merchants were importing oranges from Louisiana.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 23, 1950

Big Eddy now has its own water service after long efforts to make it a reality. Residents of the Big Eddy had much praise for Wilford Clough, who worked tirelessly to make it a reality.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 24, 1960

The memorial arena, Revelstoke’s first old ice rink is being torn down. It is not expected that a new rink will be built for several years. The curling club requested that two sheets of curling ice be left for the club to operate. As for hockey players and figure skaters they would have to make do with various skating ponds around town.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 24, 1970

Revelstoke and Vernon met in a first-round match on the CBC televised program Reach for the Top. Revelstoke Secondary School was represented by A. Takahashi, Bob Grace, Kathy Humphrey, and Joseph Fuoco.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 20, 1980

The newspaper described the first meeting of newly elected Alderman Ralph Gallicano as a poor initiation, saying that the other council members were “alternately verbose, obtuse, nitpicking and confused.” It went on to say that council rejected a request from the Commanding Officer of the Rocky Mountain Rangers to purchase the Drill Hall. Council had missed out on an opportunity to purchase the building for $1, and were now looking at an $85,000 bill, which they had not budgeted for.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Nov. 29, 2000

The CPR Christmas Train was planning to return to Revelstoke as part of the second annual tour. The first tour in 1999 was a partnership between the Canadian Association of Food Banks, Canadian Pacific, and its employees. 2020 will mark the first year since then that the Holiday Train will not be travelling across the country.

