Revelstoke High School, circa 1915. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 159)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 28

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 25, 1899

Lt.-Col. Peters, D.O.C., inspected the Revelstoke Rifle Company militia. About 36 men were present on parade at the Opera House, under Captain T.E.L. Taylor. Peters put the company through a close inspection before proceeding to test proficiency in the drill. He stated the five independent companies at Revelstoke, Kamloops, Kaslo, Nelson, and Rossland would be formed into one regiment in 1900, to be known as the Rocky Mountain Rangers.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Nov. 27, 1909

Alex McRae junior, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alex McRae, was saved from drowning after he went through the ice on the Columbia River. Young James Calder stretched himself flat on the ice, with another boy holding his heels, and helped McRae to safety.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 27, 1919

A delegation from the Women’s Canadian Club spoke to city council about the need for establishing a fourth year of high school in Revelstoke. They pointed out that many students were dropping out after the third year on account of their inability to go to the coast to continue high school studies. They believed offering a fourth year in Revelstoke would attract other district students to finish their schooling here. Mayor McKinnon indicated his support but said that the matter would have to go to the school board first.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 27, 1929

Manning Candy Co. was advertising their chocolates for $1 per box and up. Their ad stated, “By right of inherent deliciousness, Manning’s Famous Chocolates play an important part in the Christmas feasts of Revelstoke homes. Why not let your friends abroad enjoy the same old-time riches and home-made goodness?” They had a special metal package available for overseas mailing.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 1, 1939

Fred Fraser, one of Revelstoke’s earliest pioneers, passed away at the coast at the age of 81. Fraser came to Revelstoke with a CPR construction gang and was present at the driving of the last spike at Craigellachie on November 7, 1885. He and his wife established one of the first farms in the area, in Big Eddy. He served as government agent at the time that Revelstoke was incorporated in 1899.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 1, 1949

Debates were raging in the House of Commons and among provincial governments over the route for the Trans-Canada Highway. B.C. was pushing for the highway to be built through the Kicking Horse Pass and Rogers Pass, while a group from Edmonton was calling for construction along the mainline of the CNR through Edmonton and the Yellowhead Pass.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 26, 1959

Electrical superintendent Jamieson told city council that the power situation was so serious that he recommended they forbid the hook-up of any more hot water heaters and electric ranges for the winter months and that the use of Christmas tree and outdoor lights be abolished this year. Council felt that new homes under construction should not be denied hook-ups. They decided to appeal to homeowners to turn off Christmas lights during peak load times.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 27, 1969

Masses of heavy equipment ground to a standstill as the first major snowstorm of the winter dropped about two feet of snow on the site of 650-foot-high Mica Dam, 85 miles north of Revelstoke. Construction activity will continue in the spring. At the close of the work season, more than a quarter of the 42 million cubic yards of fill required to build the dam had been placed.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Nov. 29, 1989

RSS Mountaineers senior boys volleyball team finished second overall in the B.C. Championships in Victoria. They were beaten by the host team, Lambert Park of Victoria. Brady Beruschi and Troy Thibert were named first string all-stars.

 

