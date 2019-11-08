Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov.7

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 8, 1899

Guy Fawkes Day was celebrated at the Orange Lodge on Second Street West. The evening commenced with an impromptu social program, including a rousing patriotic address and a selection of songs and recitations, with Fred Ahlin providing accompaniment at the piano.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, Nov. 6, 1909

A Mountain Film Festival of sorts was shown at the Edison Parlor Theatre, when films of the Rocky and Selkirk Mountains were shown. The Harbeck Film Co. of New York was commissioned by Canadian Pacific Railway to produce films of scenes along the railway. The films included footage shot in Revelstoke and Rogers Pass. Scenes of the 1909 Revelstoke Fall Fair were included.

110 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 6, 1919

Locomotive engineer Lou Patrick retired after a career of 41 years with the Canadian Pacific Railway. He was present at the driving of the Last Spike at Craigellachie on November 7, 1885, and took the first trans-continental passenger train from Canmore to Donald in June of 1886. He was an engineer on the Nos. 1 and 2 passenger trains between Canmore and Revelstoke for about 32 years, and finished his career on the south train between Revelstoke and Arrowhead. He finished his career accident-free.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 6, 1929

Work started west of Donald on the Revelstoke to Golden highway, following the Big Bend of the Columbia River. The work was to be shared between the Dominion and Provincial governments, and was expected to be completed by 1932. Due partly to the great depression, the highway was not completed until 1940.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 10, 1939

Hundreds of tons of rock will go hurtling into Three Valley Lake next Tuesday when the provincial department of public works crew will set off a blast which is planned to shatter a large stretch of the rock bluff along which the highway passes. The work is an important step toward bringing the West Road up to a standard expected of the Trans-Canada Highway.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 10, 1949

The Parent Teacher Association requested that city council add a referendum at the civic election in December to determine the will of the people regarding pasteurization of milk. Dr. Edward Best, city health officer and school health inspector had encouraged the association to ask for the referendum, citing outbreaks of typhoid and other infections in nearby communities as a result of unpasteurized milk. Council agreed to the request.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 5, 1959

A young soldier training plan was inaugurated under “D” Company, Rocky Mountain Rangers. The program was open to males between the ages of 16 and 19 who were attending school and able to pass an army medical examination. The participants would receive militia training including outdoor survival, rescue, first aid, wireless, etc.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 6, 1969

Local men David Jones and John Haggerstone left Monday to Vancouver to begin their journey by bike down into South America. From Vancouver they go to Seattle, then to Los Angeles where they will head through the Panama Canal to Peru, Venezuela and Trinidad.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 7, 1979

Implications that the Mica Dam could be breached causing heavy damages to communities down the Columbia River were refuted by projects engineer Gordon Tallman. The article talking about the dam’s vulnerability came out at a similar time to “The Wave,” a novel by Christopher Hyde about what would happen if the Mica Dam were attacked and destroyed.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 8, 1989

New logging roads being built near Downie Creek threaten wildlife. Since the building of the Revelstoke Dam, wildlife and the fish population were affected increasing the importance of Downie Creek to wildlife in the area. The building of logging roads near the creek muddied the water and many environmental precautions were ignored causing pollution to Downie Creek.

