SS Lytton in Columbia Canyon, just below the current site of Revelstoke Dam, in 1897. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1608)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 1

Revelstoke has a rich history with newspapers dating back to 1890

Jack Snoddy

Archives Assistant

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Oct. 4, 1890

Captain Gore from Portland, Oregon, one of the best swift-water captains in the west, took charge of the steamer Lytton in Revelstoke. The water has risen two feet and it is expected the steamer will make the trip to Little Dalles next Monday.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Oct. 1, 1910

There were several house entering attempts this week in Revelstoke. The police warned citizens to be wary as there were a number of prowlers and hoboes drifting through town. Some of the claims may have been groundless as the recent murder of Frank Julian had many residents on edge.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 30, 1920

An animated discussion took place at the City Council Meeting over the Public Library and the Navy Leagues request to hold a tag day, both wanting the same day. Tag days were a fundraising method where organizations held a fundraiser and donors were given a tag to signify that they donated. Many aldermen didn’t like the idea; Ald. Abrahamson added that now that the war was over tag days should be done away with.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 1, 1930

The Revelstoke Glee Club held a banquet at the King Edward Hotel. W. Maxwell was toastmaster; many humorous toasts were given and then followed by a musical program.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 3, 1940

F.B. Wells, a member of Revelstoke’s first city council and Revelstoke’s first postmaster died today in Queen Victoria Hospital following a lingering illness. Wells was born in London and came to Canada in 1883. Before going into clerical work he began a homestead in Manitoba. He enjoyed telling the story of his unsuccessful farming career. With no knowledge of farming, he lost the oxen he was given almost immediately and abandoned his farming career to travel west. He owned Well’s Men’s Wear for many years, and bought furs from local trappers.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 28, 1950

The Big Eddy opened its first store today. Frank V. Gregory opened a store and restaurant in the remodeled Gunnarsen home on the Trans-Canada.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 29, 1960

A public meeting was held to plan a poma ski lift for Mount Revelstoke. The total cost of the lift would be $25,000. Many were interested as skiing was quite popular on Mount Revelstoke.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 1, 1970

Walter Pavey, who has been a part of Revelstoke Branch No. 46 of the Royal Canadian Legion, was honored yesterday as a lifetime member. Mr. Pavey had given significant public service to the town through the years and served in World War 1, receiving the military medal.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 1, 1980

The fate of the Mount McKenzie ski hill was up in the air since the company owning the development went into receivership. The meeting in Vancouver was held to decide which offer, if any the company would go with. The local ski club also made an offer to operate the hill if no offer was accepted. Revelstoke ski patrol was already set up for the coming year and it was probable the hill would run this year.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Oct. 3, 1990

A runaway from Regina was caught here after trying to steal a pickup. A resident on Downie Street woke up to the sound of his truck being started and saw the 15 year old boy driving away; he followed him on his motorcycle to the Trans-Canada highway where the assailant fled on foot. Police later arrested the boy who also admitted to stealing a truck in Calgary.

 

